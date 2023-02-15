Toastique - Taking Gourmet Toast to the Next Level

Toastique is a boutique gourmet toast and juice bar offering a fresh, chic, rustic, and healthy experience for early on-the-go breakfast, lunch with friends, family, or co-workers, corporate lunch, and post sweat session fuel up. They pride themselves in using fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. Their mantra is - "When you eat great, you feel great." And those are the words that inspire their food. Their mission is to make healthy eating accessible, exciting, simple to understand and appreciate, and easy to enjoy.

A Toastique location opened up last Spring five minutes from house in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. I'm in several foodie and restaurant groups and people kept posting about how amazing it is. After seeing yet another positive review, I asked my boyfriend to pick it up for lunch. I ordered their Spicy Crab Toast and a cold-pressed juice called Balance with fresh celery, cucumber, apple, kale, romaine, spinach, parsley, lemon, and ginger. It is SO good. I love healthy green juices and this one is great, especially the day after a long night. The Spicy Crab Toast was phenomenal. It was loaded with big chunks of crab meat, melted Swiss & Fontina Cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, drizzled with sriracha aioli, topped with jalapeño, micro greens, and twists of lemon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWSOJ_0kod09Bn00
Spicy Crab ToastPhoto byCandies Liu

Over the summer I tried their seasonal toast with peach, prosciutto, and burrata with toasted rustic, herbed ricotta, arugula, walnuts, balsamic glaze, hot honey, and flake salt. YUM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFrzi_0kod09Bn00
Peach Prosciutto Burrata Seasonal ToastPhoto byCandies Liu

They also have wellness shots that are pure and cold-pressed packed with nutrients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJMn6_0kod09Bn00
Refresh wellness shotPhoto byCandies Liu

I love how bright and pretty their interior is. It's definitely a vibe and in addition to their delicious food, they offer a feel-good atmosphere all day long. They currently have four locations in Colorado with another one opening May of 2023 in Denver, six locations in the DMV Metro, and two in Utah. There's a Toastique in Orlando, Florida and one opening in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania March 2023. Throughout 2023, there are eleven more locations opening in Chatham, NJ, Bakersfield, CA, Sarasota, FL, Baltimore County, MD, Newport Beach, CA, Virginia Beach, VA, Tampa, FL, Annapolis, MD, Dallas, TX, Nashville, TN, and Charlotte, NC. If you're lucky enough to come across a Toastique location, definitely check them out. You're in for a delicious treat!

