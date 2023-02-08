Denver, CO

Welton Room: Denver's Unique & Modern Cocktails

The Welton Room in Denver, Colorado's Five Points neighborhood combines a sensual and elegant social space with state of the art, delicately crafted modern cocktails. It is one of the most unique and entertaining bars in Denver! Between the ambiance, unique cocktails, and great service, it's a total vibe. It's a great place to enjoy libations with friends, a nice date night experience, and a fantastic option for so many occasions.

Many of their cocktails are served table-side, with a fun show. We love Mezcal and one of the cocktails is served in a unique bottle nestled in a bowl of decorative seashells and dry ice. Upon serving, the liquid combined with the icy decor results in a stunning presentation. The cocktail itself had a sweet, smoky flavor of roasted agave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTDT5_0kfvGNmw00
Mezcal Cocktail with a sweet, smoky show & flavorPhoto byCandies Liu

One of their smoky cocktails even came with a popsicle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XE302_0kfvGNmw00
Cocktail with a popsiclePhoto byCandies Liu

These frozen cocktails were mixed table-side with fresh ingredients, gold flakes, freeze dried strawberries, and some science to turn them from liquid to slush. Refreshing and so good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDQUb_0kfvGNmw00
Slushy cocktail made tablesidePhoto byCandies Liu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXxqF_0kfvGNmw00
Lychee LovelyPhoto byCandies Liu

Lychee is one of my favorite fruits and in my opinion, it's tough to execute in a drink. This cocktail, however, was delightful with vodka, lychee, cranberry, lemon, egg white and finished with a pretty dried rosebud and a dusting of pink.

We also really enjoyed their small but mighty menu and loved the charcuterie board and bacon wrapped dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XinI_0kfvGNmw00
Charcuterie & bacon wrapped datesPhoto byCandies Liu

We had several of their other cocktails and I took some nice video of our experience if you want to check it out: Denver Restaurant Review: Welton Room

This is a RESERVATIONS ONLY bar and you have to text 720-447-9502 to secure a spot. You need to check this place out for yourself! Please like, share, and comment with where you'd like to see me review next!

