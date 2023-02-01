Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A Review

Photo by Candies Liu

The number one complaint I hear as a foodie living in Denver is that there's no good seafood in this landlocked state. Even with several restaurants boasting that they fly fish in weekly or even daily, there are skeptics, including myself.

With a constant craving and love of seafood, I decided to try Maine Shack in Denver, Colorado who sources wild-caught lobster directly from a dedicated fleet of lobstermen in Stonington, Maine. Their exclusive partnership with these lobstermen means their products are sustainable and traceable. This is their way of setting themselves and their standards apart. They receive shipments of fresh lobster at their restaurants a few times each week. Their menu features various lobster rolls, fried whole belly clams, scallops, lobster mac & cheese, and a few other New England specialities. Since they opened in July of 2019, they have sold over 60,000 lobster rolls and more than 20,000 pounds of wild-caught lobster. I've heard good things.

Photo by Candies Liu

Photo by Candies Liu

Photo by Candies Liu

My absolute favorite was their namesake Maine Shack roll - Mayo, Sea Water, Drizzled Butter. Simple, classic, and absolutely delicious. I brought home the Brown Butter - poached lobster claw & knuckle meat, brown butter and topped with chives. He enjoyed it. Both came with chips. I also ordered the lobster mac & cheese, I wasn't a fan. It lacked flavor and the cheese was grainy. It wasn't worth the $15.

Overall, I'm glad I tried it. I don't mind spending a pretty penny for good food but I do think it's a little overpriced. I'd for sure still go back for the Maine Shack roll.

Photo by Candies Liu

Follow me for more restaurant reviews, recipes, and food adventures!