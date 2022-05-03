Candies Eats: Amazing & Easy Baked Potato Dip

Amazing & Easy Baked Potato Dip Candies Liu

Let me share with you a dip that is so easy to make (only 4 ingredients) and tasty. Also, the main ingredient is bacon and you just can't go wrong with bacon! Not only is it easy and so delicious, you can make this in 15 minutes! I'm pretty sure this is the main reason I get invited to parties. Whether it's game day, a birthday party, barbecue, this dip is sure to be a hit! You can make it for any occasion. It's reminiscent of a baked potato in dip form.

Baked Potato in a Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups of shredded mild cheddar cheese

1 pound of bacon

24 ounces of sour cream

1 packet of Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion soup mix

Ruffled Original chips

Instructions:

Dice bacon and cook until crispy

Drain bacon grease and put on paper towel lined plate

Put sour cream in mixing bowl

Add bacon

Add shredded mild cheddar cheese

Add packet of Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion soup mix

Mix well

Serve with Ruffles Original chips

Last step: Try not to eat the whole thing!

Mixing the ingredients together creates a perfect combination of sour cream, cheese, bacon, and french onion in each bite. The Ruffles is the best potato vessel to scoop up the dip but I have definitely seen people use anything they can to scoop up this deliciousness. I have been making this recipe for years and for a long time I kept it a secret.

I am so excited to share it with you. Please let me know how it turned out. As always - like, share, and comment!