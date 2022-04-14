Candies Eats: Smoked Salmon with Tarragon Aioli Spread Recipe

Smoked Salmon with Tarragon Aoili Spread Candies Liu

Smoked Salmon with Tarragon Aioli Spread

Ingredients:

Smoked salmon

Light mayo

Anchovy paste

Garlic

Cayenne pepper

Parsley

Tarragon

Chives

Lemon juice

Black Pepper

French Baguette (or any kind of bread)

Take the light mayo, anchovy paste, garlic, cayenne pepper, parsley, tarragon, chives, lemon juice, and black pepper and blend in a food processor until it's the consistency of a dip. I didn't include any measurements and most of my recipes don't. They are meant to be easy and I am a huge believer in intuitive cooking. This involves sight, smell, texture (feel), and of course, taste. It's an immersive and sensory experience. What I love about this dish is that every time I make it, I always eyeball the ingredients and it turns out AMAZING every time!

Heat up the smoked salmon and bread of choice (I like French baguettes) in the oven. The salmon I always buy from the grocery store already smoked and ready to eat. You're really just warming up the salmon and bread so I would do 250-300 degrees for about 10-15 minutes.

Serve as pictured. The tarragon aioli is meant to be spread on the bread and then you can break off little chunks of the smoked salmon with a knife and put it on top of the spread + bread. It's always a hit as an appetizer. I'm convinced it's one of the reasons I get invited to parties, haha!

