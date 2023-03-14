Support a Worthy Cause And Find Your New Living Lucky Charm at St. Pawtrick’s Day!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, but the celebrating doesn't need to stop after only a single day of merriment. In fact, the day after offers a chance to not only continue the fun but also find the piece of your life you never knew you were missing. So don't miss the opportunity to dress in green once more and meet the four-legged friend who will become your living lucky charm at the St. Pawtrick's Day Open House.

Who Is Hosting St. Pawtrick's Day?

The Quincy Animal Shelter will be hosting its St. Pawtrick's Day Open House on March 18th. The shelter is a volunteer-run organization that relies entirely on volunteers and the community for support. The QAS is a "no-kill" shelter that has placed over 7,500 cats and dogs.

" Our mission is to advocate for animals by providing safety until home placement of those in our care. We promote spay and neuter programs as a means to control pet overpopulation and continually strive to be the leading community resource for education on proper animal welfare."

- Official Quincy Animal Shelter Mission Statement.

What Will The St. Pawtrick's Day Open House Entail?

The St. Pawtrick's Day Open House offers the opportunity to learn all about the shelter from its amazing volunteers while possibly meeting the loving fur baby who will change your life forever. There will also be free baked goods and refreshments, as well as QAS wear to purchase. Don't miss the raffles offered, either! Even if you don't bring home a new pet for yourself, any money you spend or donate at the Open House will undoubtedly help desperate animals in need.

St. Pawtrick's Day Details

Where: 440R E. Squantum St. Quincy, MA 02171

When: March 18th, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM