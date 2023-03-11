The Roger Williams Zoo Invites You to Party for the Planet

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

Photo by Photo by Petr Ganaj

Are you ready to embrace your wild side and have a blast with some legitimate party animals? Or are you too down in the dumps over the seemingly ever-worsening state of our planet to even think about partying? Well, what if I told you it was possible to both jam out with some amazing animals while also learning how to make a positive impact towards protecting our planet?

Photo by Photo by Ana Williamson

What Is Party for the Planet?

The Roger Williams Park Zoo, located in Providence, Rhode Island, invites you to Party for the Planet! This family fun-filled day offers a wide range of engaging activities while emphasizing the importance of protecting our planet. This event is included with your zoo admission and is FREE to Providence City residents who provide proof of residency and a valid ID.

Photo by Photo by Denys Gromov

What Activities Will Party for the Planet Include?

In addition to being able to observe more than 160 rare and fascinating species that share our planet with us, a number of activities will be available at the Party for the Planet. There will be live music from the unlikely ukulele band, The Unlikely Strummers! In addition to the actual party animals that call the zoo home, several costumed characters will be out and about. Most importantly, there will be interactive education stations to teach the importance of protecting our fragile planet.

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

"Learn from local organizations and community friends how you can make a difference. Discover how you can help care for this amazing planet we call home!"

- The Roger Williams Park Zoo Official Webpage

Photo by Photo by Magda Ehlers

Party for the Planet Details

Where: The Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI

When: Saturday, April 1st, 2023

Time: 10 AM - 3 PM

Tickets: This event is free with admission to the park. Tickets for park admission can be purchased here.