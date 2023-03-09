Don't Miss Your Chance to Meet Mystic's Mermaids

Photo by Photo by Alice AliNari

When the crushing weight of life and responsibility is threatening to pull you under, a little spark of magic may be just the thing needed to keep you afloat. Therefore, I invite you to indeed allow yourself to be pulled under. Under the waves for an adventure like no other! The Mystic Aquarium invites you to Immerse yourself in a magical world where mermaids swim gracefully alongside exotic sea creatures. But act quickly, for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to be mer-smerized is for three days only!

Photo by Photo by Leticia Azevedo

What is Mermaids at Mystic?

Mermaids at Mystic is an all-day event included with general admission to the park. Throughout the day, Mystic Aquarium's Caribbean Reef habitat will be home to the magic of mermaids. Make your child's dreams (or your own!) come true as they come face to face with a real mermaid! Watch as they dazzle and delight with their interactive underwater performances.

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

Can Guests Meet and Talk with the Mermaids?

Yes, they can! The whole family can get the chance to interact with the mythical mermaids up close and personal at the "Meet and Greet Experience." You will be able to chat with one of the mermaids and even take a digital photograph to always keep a little piece of the experience! The Meet and Greet is an additional $10 charge per family available for purchase during your visit and is first come,

first serve. So make sure to get there early!

Photo by Kyaw Tun on Unsplash

Mermaids at Mystic Event Details

Where: 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, Connecticut

When: Thursday, March 9th

Friday, March 10th

Saturday, March 11th

Mermaid dive schedule:

March 9: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

March 10: 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

March 11: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Price: This event is included in the price of general admission. Tickets can be purchased here!

The Meet and Greet is an additional $10 charge per family available for purchase during your visit only.