This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!

These days it seems like fewer and fewer people are reading for fun. It's easy to see why this could be happening. After all, how can books compete with the endless stream of shows, podcasts, and video games that are being pumped out faster than ever before?

As more and more young people turn to the likes of youtube, social media, and Tik Tok for their entertainment, reading continues to fall further and further out of fashion. So what can you do to get your kids interested in reading again? Well, for that answer, you'll need to keep reading!

What Is Read to a Dog?

Read to a Dog is a long-running program offered by the Plymouth Public Library. As the name implies, this program provides children the opportunity to read one-on-one with a certified therapy dog!

These loving pups are more than happy to join your child for a 15-minute reading session that will hopefully get them excited about going to the library. The next day for Read to a Dog will be January 12th, and it features newcomer Tasha.

Who is Tasha?

The newest member of the Read to a Dog program is a purebred Maltese named Tasha! This snow-white bundle of fluff is a Therapy Dogs International (TDI) certified therapy dog. The TDI is a volunteer organization that is dedicated to regulating, testing, and registration of therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers.

Read to a Dog Details

Where: The Plymouth Public Library: 12 Strand Avenue, Plymouth, MA, 02360

When: Thursday, January 12th, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

This program is intended for children under 12. It takes place in the Story Room of the library, and you can pre-register here.