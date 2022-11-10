Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!

Are you someone who loves animal companionship but can't devote the time or money needed to care for a fur baby of your very own? You might think your only real option is a goldfish or betta. And sure, fish can be an entertaining option, but don't you want to aim higher?

May I suggest dipping your toe into the wide world of reptiles and amphibians? There are so many wonderful and interesting possibilities out there, many of which I would wager you have never even heard of. So, if you're ready to begin the exciting next chapter of your life, your first stop has to be the Fall Massachusetts Reptile Expo!

What is the MA Reptile Expo?

The Massachusetts Reptile Expo is, you guessed it, an Expo of reptiles in Massachusetts! But seriously, this animal event features over 100 tables of reptile and amphibian dealers, breeders, and hobbyists. In addition to a wide range of live reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates, you can also find tanks, cages, terrarium supplies, books, and food.

Furthermore, the New England Herpetological Society (the non-profit that sponsors the event) brings animals of all shapes and sizes to serve as educational ambassadors. You are invited to learn about, touch, and play with their often misunderstood but very lovable creatures.

What About That Alligator?

If you want to memorialize the day that changed your life forever or just show off to your friends, you're in luck. A photo booth will be on-site for you to take pictures with some of the educational animals. But even better than that, Joe's Crazzy Critters usually brings an alligator and a big Burmese python that make for a fantastic photo experience!

MA Reptile Expo Details

Where: Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park: 637 Washington Street, Hanover, MA, United States,

Massachusetts

When: Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Time: 10 am - 4 pm

Price: $10 At The Door