The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'

October is coming to a close, and pretty soon, you will need to wait a whole year to enjoy the Halloween season again. You know what that means, right? Those candy and costume clearance sales are just around the corner! But even more important than that, you only have a few days left to pack in as much Halloween excitement as possible! And in these last days of the month, when deciding whether or not you should trick or treat, I ask you this; Why not both? The EcoTarium of Worcester, Massachusetts, offers that chance this October 29th and 30th with Science Tricks & Animal Treats!

What Is the EcoTarium of Worcester, MA?

The EcoTarium is a private, non-profit institution founded in 1825 as the Worcester Lyceum of Natural history. Many years and a name change later, the modern EcoTarium now acts as a natural sciences museum with a focus on hands-on exploration and discovery. Their mission is to inspire a passion for science and nature!

What Is 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats?'

This Saturday and Sunday, the EcoTarium will be hosting Science Tricks & Animal Treats from 10 am to 4:30 pm. Educators of the EcoTarium will be presenting sneaky science programs about animal camouflage, secret powers, and invisible forces. On the wilder side of things, zookeepers will be on the scene to teach you about the treats and training that enrich the lives of the EcoTarium's various animals. Other ongoing activities include trick-or-treat stations, a glow zone, bouncing boo bubbles, and ghost crystals! Also, don't forget to come in costume to impress those Halloween-loving otters!

Science Tricks & Animal Treats Schedule of Events

11:00 am – Science Discovery: Mysterious Science

11:45 am – Keeper Chat: Boo-tiful Birds

12:45 pm – Costume Parade: Wear your costume and join us!

1:00 pm – Explosive Experiments

2:00 pm – Science Discovery: Animals in Disguise

3:00 pm – Keeper Chat: Creepy Cats

EcoTarium Event Details:

Where: EcoTarium - 222 Harrington Way Worcester, MA 01604

When: October 29th (Sat) and 30th (Sun)

Time: 10:00 am - 4:30 pm

Tickets: This event is included with regular admission to the museum. Tickets can be purchased here.