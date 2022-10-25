Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!

How Are Cleaning Products Dangerous to Pets?
Just like when we thoughtlessly click through user agreements without reading a single line, many people do not read the labels of the products they are using to clean their homes. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that many of the ingredients that effectively kill dangerous bacteria are also toxic to our furry companions.
What Can You Do to Protect Your Pets?
When it comes to keeping your pets safe, knowledge is your greatest weapon. And luckily for you, an opportunity to gain knowledge to keep your pet safe is right around the corner. Paws N Claws 911 is coming to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts to teach 'Pet Safety in the Home!' Paws N Claws 911 is a program that teaches pet CPR and first aid training. For more information on their organization, click here!
What Is the 'Pet Safety in the Home' Seminar?
According to the official Paws N Claws 911 website: Taught by a 30+ year seasoned pre-hospital emergency medical care provider and educator, this highly informative 90-minute seminar presents methods to reduce potential hazards to pets as well as how to safely manage pet poisoning incidents. Features a highly interactive display with over 50 different common household items to further educate on awareness, prevention, and mitigation of these hazards.
Pet Safety in the Home Details
Where: Animal Protection Center of SE MA, 1300 W. Elm St. Extension, Brockton, MA 02301
When: Saturday, November 5th, 2022
Time: 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Price: $20 per person (Includes poisoning prevention/management handouts)
One More Thing!
Paws N Claws is also offering a pet CPR & First Aid class on November 6th! For more information, click here!
