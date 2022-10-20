You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"

As October moves through its final weeks, it's essential to stop and take a moment to appreciate everything the month has to offer. Really take in the breathtaking phenomenon of New England's leaves changing color. Savor every cinnamon-infused sip of your pumpkin-spiced latte. And most importantly of all, make sure you and your family are in Attleboro, MA, on the 28th for 'Zoo Boo Spectacular!'

What is the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"

The Zoo Boo Spectacular is an annual Halloween event hosted by the Capron Park Zoo, which will take place on October 28th. Unlike all of the boring Halloween parties of your past, this event allows you to celebrate Fall's best holiday with bonafide party animals! The fun starts at 6 pm and rages on until 9 pm.

What Entertainment Can You Expect?

Prepare yourself for a night of wild fun! The Zoo Boo Spectacular offers entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. As this is a Halloween event, you can expect candy and spooky decorations. There will also be games to play for various prizes. To top it off, there will be two live performances! Malik Haddadi will make you believe in magic with his Magician skills. And you can sing along with Jackson Gillman's songs and stories!

"Zoo Boo Spectacular" Details:

Where: Capron Park Zoo, 201 County Street, Attleboro, MA 02703

When: October 28th, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tickets: 1 ticket - $7.00

4 tickets - $25.00

Tickets can be purchased in the zoo gift shop or online here.