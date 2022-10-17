Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!

While October brings Halloween fun all month long, we are forced to wait until the very end for one of the season's greatest past-times. I am, of course, talking about the candy-acquiring artistry that is Trick-or-Treating. Furthermore, this extraordinary event usually occurs at night, when it is freezing! But the undisputed worst element of traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treating is that you can't share your candy with an Elephant. Thankfully, the Roger Williams Park Zoo offers a solution in the form of 'Spooky Zoo!'

What is Spooky Zoo?

Spooky Zoo is an annual Halloween-themed event that takes place at the Roger Williams Park Zoo. Guests are invited to come and Trick-or-Treat (while supplies last) during the day while enjoying animals every step of the way.

Kids and adults alike can enjoy a day at the Zoo along with free trick-or-treat bags, fun fall-animal enrichments and more!"

- The Official Spooky Zoo Facebook Event Page

Can You Really Share Candy With the Elephants?

No, of course not! But you can admire the African elephants while enjoying that candy yourself. Not only that, but the Roger Williams Park Zoo offers the chance to view over 160 different species of animals. Check out the cheetahs, gaze upon the giant otters, and watch over the wildebeests! And once again, please DO NOT feed the animals!

'Spooky Zoo' At Roger Williams Park Zoo Details:

Where: Roger Williams Park Zoo - 1000 Elmwood Avenue Providence, Rhode Island 02907

When: Saturday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23

*Rain Dates: Sunday, October 23, and Sunday, October 30

Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Tickets: Free with Zoo Admission: Free for RWPZ Members

Zoo Admission Tickets can be purchased here.