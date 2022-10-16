This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!

Any dog mom or dad out there knows the crippling fear that comes when their fur child eats "something" off the floor. The fear only grows worse when after reaching into their mouth, you come up empty-handed. What did they swallow?? It could be chocolate, a tack, or maybe even a pill! What if it's stuck in their windpipe, and they start choking? What would you do?

Luckily for you and all the good pup parents out there, you don't need to feel that overwhelming helplessness. Paws N Claws 911 is coming to Brockton on November 6th and can teach you the skills that just might save your fur baby's life.

What is Paws N Claws 911?

Paws N Claws is a program that teaches pet CPR and first aid training. The courses are highly interactive and are taught by a 30 + year seasoned pre-hospital emergency medical care provider and educator, Tom Rinelli. After experiencing intense helplessness when confronted with his dog getting sick, Tom established Paws N Claws 911.

"I established Paws N Claws 911 to educate, train and empower pet parents, pet care professionals and those charged with the care of pets so that you WILL know what to do in an emergency and will NEVER feel helpless again." - Tom Rinelli

Where Can I Learn Pet CPR and First Aid?

Paws N Claws 911 is coming to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, located in Brockton. The ASPCSM is a small, nonprofit animal shelter that has been helping homeless animals in Massachusetts since 2009. They will be hosting Paws N Claws 911's Pet CPR & First Aid training class on November 6, with AM and PM time slots. For more information you can visit the event's Facebook Page here.

Details:

Where: 1300 W Elm St Ext, Brockton, MA

When: November 6th, 2022

Time: AM Class - 10:00 am - 12:30pm

PM Class - 1:30 pm - 4:00pm

Price: 55$ But can you really put a price on your pet's life?

Register Here!