Immersive Fun For Everyone! New Anime Store Announced by Alice in Wonderland Themed Shop!

Whether on your streaming services, social media feeds, or even the t-shirt of that kid standing in line in front of you, you can't hide from the growing phenomenon that is anime! And regardless of if you are a longtime fan, a complete newbie, or just someone interested in learning more, you will be happy to know that a brand new anime store is coming to Olde Mistick Village in Mystic, CT!

Just What the Heck is Anime?

To anyone living outside of Japan, Anime is simply the term that encompasses Japanese cartoons and animation. The word is actually Japanese for 'Cartoon.' Though it has been around for well over 50 years, anime did not receive much attention in the US until the late 1990's when Pokémon took America by storm. In the last few years, however, Anime has seen a sharp increase in popularity.

"Netflix says more than 100 million households around the world watched at least one anime title in the first nine months of 2020, a 50% increase from 2019. Meanwhile, anime only sites like Crunchyroll have also seen a rise in viewers."

- 'Anime: How Japanese animation has taken the West by storm', BBC

What Is Coming to Olde Mistick Village?

If you have ever been to Olde Mistick Village in Mystic, Connecticut, then you may have been lucky enough to visit one of the most unique stores there. Alice in the Village is a charming and immersive Alice in Wonderland-themed retail store that you absolutely must check out if you are ever in Mystic. But wait, you may be asking yourself why I am talking about Alice in Wonderland in this anime article. Well, the reason is simple; Alice in the Village has announced they will be opening a sister store, "Arisu Anime," in Spring 2023! This store will also reside in Olde Mistick Village.

"Our next adventure will create an immersive experience that focuses on Japanese Manga, anime, kawaii and more. Expect amazing interactive elements of Japanese culture with colorful experiences." - Alice in the Village's Facebook Page

(Art and Photo by Camilo Díaz)

Should You Give Anime a Chance?

YES!