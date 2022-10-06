The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!

Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.

What is Food Truck FriDAY?

Roger Williams Park Zoo is well known for its annual Food Truck Fridays. From April through September, this weekly tradition runs from 5 pm to 8 pm. But wait, you might be saying, why are you reading an article about an event that has already passed? Do not fret, for this is not an article about Food Truck Friday, but Food Truck FriDAY! That's right; For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo's Food Trucks will be available during the day. From 11 am to 3 pm, you will be able to enjoy various sweet and savory Food Trucks scattered throughout the zoo. In addition, there will be live music, animal encounters, and more.

What Animals Will I See at the Event?

Don't think that the fun stops with the Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey. On the contrary, the Roger Williams Park Zoo is home to over 160 different species of animals. You will be able to see African elephants, Komodo dragons, snow leopards, sloths, and so many more! And before you ask, yes, they even have a Southern tamandu.

(Photo by Camilo Díaz)

Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo Details

Where: 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island 02907

When: Friday, November 11th, 2022

Time: 11 am - 3pm

Tickets: This event is included with Zoo admission and is free for RWPZoo members.

Zoo Admission Prices:

Adults $19.95

Children (2-12) $13.95

Seniors (62+) $16.95

Toddlers one & younger FREE

Zoo members FREE

Tickets can be purchased here!