How to Keep Your Yard Safe From Bears!

Camilo Díaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yD6X1_0iMNkuyY00
(Photo by Aaron J Hill)

Black bears are back in Massachusetts! After years of hunting and deforestation pushed them further and further West, the bears, have begun their return East! Well, to put it less dramatically, bears have actually become more and more common throughout the state of Massachusetts since the 1970s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JirLS_0iMNkuyY00
(Photo by Pixabay)

Is It a Good Thing That Bears Are Back?

While some, this author included, may welcome the return of the bears, others are not as excited. Regardless of your stance on this, it is essential to remember that bears should not be interacted with in the wild nor encouraged to approach humans or their homes. Thus, it is vital to learn how to bear-proof your yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHaem_0iMNkuyY00
(Photo by Camilo Díaz)

How to Keep Bears Out of Your Yard

Get Rid of Your Bird Feeders: As much as it pains me to say so. Removing your bird feeders is one of the surest ways to keep bears away. You will need to decide for yourself whether this preemptive safety measure is worth missing out on watching the local birds, squirrels, and chipmunks enjoy your feeders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOQ09_0iMNkuyY00
(Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh)

Secure Trash: Though this may seem obvious to some, it really can not be stressed enough. Bears have some of the best senses of smell in all of the animal kingdom. To prevent them from sniffing out your leftovers, make sure to only put your barrels out the morning of garbage pick up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVzFW_0iMNkuyY00
(Photo by Anete Lusina)

Remove Other Attractants: As mentioned above, bears have an excellent sense of smell. Further precautions you can take against this include feeding your pets indoors and cleaning your grills after each use. It is also crucial to take all necessary precautions in protecting chicken coops and bee hives. For this, electric fencing is recommended.

