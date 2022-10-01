Black Bears Are Back in Massachusetts! What Should You Do if You See One?

When you think of common Massachusetts wildlife, your mind probably conjures images of squirrels tearing down bird feeders, groundhogs peeking out from under your shed, or seemingly endless turkeys slowly crossing the street in a single file. As far as "dangerous" predators go, your pets have more to worry about than you, in the form of coyotes and hawks. But one animal that most Mass residents probably have never seen in the wild is finally making a reappearance. Bears are back!

History of Black Bears in MA

Before our foremothers and fathers settled the land, black bears were widespread throughout Massachusetts. However, as is often the case, a combination of deforestation and hunting decimated the Mass bear population. Throughout the 1800s and 1900s, black bears have been exceedingly rare. That began to change in the later part of the twentieth century. New hunting regulations, as well as increased conservation efforts, have brought about a steady rise in the bear population that has continued to this day.

What Should You Do if You Encounter a Bear?

Now that bears are making a comeback, the biggest question is clear. What do you do if you come across one?

According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts official website, bears are generally weary of humans and loud noises. It is, therefore, unlikely they will approach you as long as you leave them alone. However, if you do encounter one up close in the wild, here are some tips on how to handle them.

Talk to the bear in a calm voice. Back away - DO NOT run! FIGHT BACK if a black bear makes contact with you.

Hopefully, it won't come down to that last tip! Instead of duking it out with a 600-pound apex predator, it's probably (definitely) better if you just try and avoid them.

Lastly, Though it is pretty much guaranteed you would never encounter a Panda in the forests of Massachusetts, here is a picture of one to hopefully brighten your day.