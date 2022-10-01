Black Bears Are Back in Massachusetts! What Should You Do if You See One?

Camilo Díaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Jsn8_0iHQlVDU00
(Photo by patrice schoefolt)

When you think of common Massachusetts wildlife, your mind probably conjures images of squirrels tearing down bird feeders, groundhogs peeking out from under your shed, or seemingly endless turkeys slowly crossing the street in a single file. As far as "dangerous" predators go, your pets have more to worry about than you, in the form of coyotes and hawks. But one animal that most Mass residents probably have never seen in the wild is finally making a reappearance. Bears are back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6ile_0iHQlVDU00
(Photo by Aaron Brewer)

History of Black Bears in MA

Before our foremothers and fathers settled the land, black bears were widespread throughout Massachusetts. However, as is often the case, a combination of deforestation and hunting decimated the Mass bear population. Throughout the 1800s and 1900s, black bears have been exceedingly rare. That began to change in the later part of the twentieth century. New hunting regulations, as well as increased conservation efforts, have brought about a steady rise in the bear population that has continued to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kInLI_0iHQlVDU00
(Photo by Rasmus Svinding)

What Should You Do if You Encounter a Bear?

Now that bears are making a comeback, the biggest question is clear. What do you do if you come across one?

According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts official website, bears are generally weary of humans and loud noises. It is, therefore, unlikely they will approach you as long as you leave them alone. However, if you do encounter one up close in the wild, here are some tips on how to handle them.

    1. Talk to the bear in a calm voice.
    2. Back away - DO NOT run!
    3. FIGHT BACK if a black bear makes contact with you.

Hopefully, it won't come down to that last tip! Instead of duking it out with a 600-pound apex predator, it's probably (definitely) better if you just try and avoid them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wfqzw_0iHQlVDU00
(Photo by Cesar Aguilar)

Lastly, Though it is pretty much guaranteed you would never encounter a Panda in the forests of Massachusetts, here is a picture of one to hopefully brighten your day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bear# wildlife# tips# Massachusetts# animals

Comments / 8

Published by

Bringing you local events and news from Massachusetts

Plymouth, MA
55 followers

More from Camilo Díaz

Norton, MA

Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary

Autumn in Massachusetts is genuinely one of life's great treats. The trees are filled with brilliant colors, and the weather is briefly (we hope anyways) not too hot and not too cold. One of the best things about this time is getting to enjoy all the spooky Halloween spins on already great establishments. Luckily for all the animal lovers out there, The Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is no exception!

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!

(Photo by ArtHouse Studio) A chill is in the air, the leaves are changing color, and pumpkin spice lattes are back at Dunkin' Donuts. That can only mean it is once again the spooky season. It's that one time of the year when you can be sure that every supermarket around will be overflowing with pumpkins. And going hand in hand with that return comes an event that has not been seen in two years. At long last, the return of Carve - O - Rama!

Read full story
Wellfleet, MA

Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!

(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom

(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?

Read full story
Attleboro, MA

You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"

Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job Fair

(Photo by Christian Gutiérrez Martínez) In America, over one in four adults who identify as a member of the LGTBQ+ community have reported experiencing some form of employment discrimination in their lifetime. This high amount of workplace discrimination may come as a surprise, especially in a country that regards personal freedom so highly. But for many working Americans, the option to love freely is not necessarily a given.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy