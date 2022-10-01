Weymouth, MA

The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!

A chill is in the air, the leaves are changing color, and pumpkin spice lattes are back at Dunkin' Donuts. That can only mean it is once again the spooky season. It's that one time of the year when you can be sure that every supermarket around will be overflowing with pumpkins. And going hand in hand with that return comes an event that has not been seen in two years. At long last, the return of Carve - O - Rama!

The history of Pumpkin Carving

America has a long tradition of pumpkin carving. Though, it may surprise you to learn that Jack - O - Lanterns were originally not carved from pumpkins at all. Pre-dating Halloween, the Celtic festival of Samhain was originally celebrated on November 1st. It was thought that on Samhain Eve, October 31st, the spirits of the dead were extra restless. In an effort to scare away these spirits, people would put on costumes and carve scary faces into root vegetables. Instead of pumpkins, they would use turnips, beets, and potatoes. Decades later, those who brought the tradition of Jack - O - Lanterns with them to America discovered that pumpkins were much easier to carve.

What is Carve - O - Rama?

This brings us back to the reason you are reading this article in the first place; Carve - O - Rama! This pumpkin carving event is brought to you by the New England Wildlife Center. This Halloween-themed community event is back from a two-year hiatus. It will be a family-friendly daytime event featuring food, educational animal demonstrations, and of course, pumpkin carving. For those with busy schedules, rejoice as Carve - O - Rama will take place on not one but three days! So make sure to mark your calendar for October 27th, 28th, 29th, or all three.

Carve - O - Rama Details

Where:

New England Wildlife Center
500 Columbian Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190

When:

October 26th, 27th, and 28th

*Stay tuned to the New England Wildlife Center's Facebook page for emerging details about this event.

