Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!

Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!

OysterFest is an annual family festival located in Wellfleet, MA. The festival celebrates, you guessed it, oysters! Well, to be more precise, it celebrates the town's famous oyster, clam, and shellfishing traditions. This year's OysterFest will take place on October 15th, and 16th from 10 am to 5 pm.

Why are Wellfleet Oysters famous?

When you think New England Oysters, there is a good chance you think of Wellfleet. Even before people had officially settled the area, Wellfleet Harbor was known for its abundance of oysters and fish. As such, in the nineteenth century, the already flourishing fishing community began to ship in oysters from other areas to replant them in the Wellfleet Harbor. It was there they gained the unique 'Wellfleet flavor' that would go on to make them famous. You can learn the specifics of how they gained that special flavor here.

What Events will be at OysterFest?

OysterFest is jammed pack with fun events for the whole family! Some of the standouts include live music performed on stage, a Spelling Bee, and of course, the main event, the Shucking Contest! In addition, there will be various food, arts and crafts, and educational booths open all day. For a complete list of events, check out the official schedule here.

OysterFest Details

Where: Baker's Field, Wellfleet, MA 02667

When: October 15th and 16th

Time: 10 am - 5 pm (both days)

Tickets:

General Admission - 20$

Wellfleet Residents - Free

Children under 12 - Free

Tickets can be purchased here