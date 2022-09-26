You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"

Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.

The Capron Park Zoo is a small (8-acre) but beautiful zoo located right next to Capron Park in Attleboro, MA. The zoo places a high emphasis on education and conservation and participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan Programs.

"It is the mission of Capron Park Zoo to excite an interest in the natural world through education, conservation and recreation." - From the official Capron Park Zoo Website

The zoo features a collection of animals from around the globe, including but not limited to river otters, Ringtail Lemurs, and an adorable sloth bear! They also have an assortment of birds and reptiles, as well as the stars of the show, the African lions.

All of these wonderful creatures can be admired while you participate in a "Night at the Zoo." Other attractions of this event include music, food trucks, and a cash bar. There will also be raffles and a silent auction. Add the fact that this event is raising funds for the care of the amazing animals you will be seeing, and what is not to support?

Details:

Where: Capron Park Zoo, 201 County Street Attleboro, MA 02703

When: Saturday - October 1, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM EDT

Tickets: $25. Tickets can be purchased here

*This is a 21+ only event, and IDs will be checked at the door