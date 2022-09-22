Boston, MA

You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job Fair

Camilo Díaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2hvf_0i6M0GF100
(Photo by Christian Gutiérrez Martínez)

In America, over one in four adults who identify as a member of the LGTBQ+ community have reported experiencing some form of employment discrimination in their lifetime. This high amount of workplace discrimination may come as a surprise, especially in a country that regards personal freedom so highly. But for many working Americans, the option to love freely is not necessarily a given.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNGYM_0i6M0GF100
(Photo by 42 North)

Luckily, groups like The LGBT Chamber of commerce exist! As stated on their official website, "The Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce is a small, lean non-profit powered by hundreds of brilliant LGBT-owned businesses and the Commonwealth’s largest, most innovative, and profitable corporations. We have one goal: cultivate inclusive relationships to drive economic impact."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbREw_0i6M0GF100
(Photo by Karolina Grabowska)

With that goal in mind, the LGBT Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an LGBTQ+ Job Fair. This Job Fair will showcase businesses with a dedication to providing a fair workplace environment regardless of sexual preference or orientation. Representatives from various companies will be on-site to provide details on open positions as well as how their company supports the LGBTQ+ community. They will also be answering any questions you might have about their company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UthV0_0i6M0GF100
(Photo by Ivan Samkov)

If this sounds like something you would be interested in attending, then make sure to mark your calendar for Wednesday, October 12th. The Fair will be held from 4 - 7 pm at Suffolk University, on the first floor of Sargent Hall. (110 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Cr5G_0i6M0GF100
(Photo by Brett Sayles)

For more information about the LGTB Chamber of Commerce, or if you want to join yourself, visit their official website here

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lgbt# pride# boston# job fair# lgbt chamber of commerce

Comments / 5

Published by

Bringing you local events and news from Massachusetts

Plymouth, MA
7 followers

More from Camilo Díaz

Attleboro, MA

You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"

Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy