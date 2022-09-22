You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job Fair

In America, over one in four adults who identify as a member of the LGTBQ+ community have reported experiencing some form of employment discrimination in their lifetime. This high amount of workplace discrimination may come as a surprise, especially in a country that regards personal freedom so highly. But for many working Americans, the option to love freely is not necessarily a given.

Luckily, groups like The LGBT Chamber of commerce exist! As stated on their official website, "The Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce is a small, lean non-profit powered by hundreds of brilliant LGBT-owned businesses and the Commonwealth’s largest, most innovative, and profitable corporations. We have one goal: cultivate inclusive relationships to drive economic impact."

With that goal in mind, the LGBT Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an LGBTQ+ Job Fair. This Job Fair will showcase businesses with a dedication to providing a fair workplace environment regardless of sexual preference or orientation. Representatives from various companies will be on-site to provide details on open positions as well as how their company supports the LGBTQ+ community. They will also be answering any questions you might have about their company.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in attending, then make sure to mark your calendar for Wednesday, October 12th. The Fair will be held from 4 - 7 pm at Suffolk University, on the first floor of Sargent Hall. (110 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108.)

For more information about the LGTB Chamber of Commerce, or if you want to join yourself, visit their official website here