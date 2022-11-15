2022 Midterms: How State Elections Impacted Abortion Rights

Camille P.

Abortion rights may be an issue that is better left off of the ballot- at least if you're the GOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYH7O_0jBkM4vk00
Emma Guliani/ Pexels

In the wake of recent SCOTUS decisions that have weakened women's rights, many states are coming together to protect these freedoms by voting for Pro-Choice measures. In fact, there was such an overwhelming response against restrictive laws in several Midwestern battlegrounds - including Michigan where they permanently codified protections on abortion clinic grounds through legislation passed earlier this year--that it became clear even more than before just how much society feels about preserving reproductive choice.

The Impact of Roe v. Wade

The Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court in 1973 was a major turning point in the abortion debate in America. The ruling made it legal for women to have abortions under certain circumstances, and this significantly changed the landscape of the debate.

Since then, both sides of the issue have been fighting fiercely to either overturn Roe v. Wade or to keep it in place. And this battle has played out in every single state in the country.

Earlier this year, the SCOTUS heard Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case that could have potentially overturned Roe v. Wade. The court ultimately overturned the precedent Roe v. Wade had upheld, but only by a slim 5-4 majority. This close ruling made it clear that the fight for abortion rights is far from over.

Until election results started coming in, it was quite unclear if the Roe v. Wade decision would impact the success of the GOP in this election.

The GOP seemed to have underestimated just how many people love someone that has had an abortion.

The Key States: A look at some of the key states where abortion rights were a key issue in the 2022 midterms

North Carolina:

North Carolina was one of the key states to watch in the 2022 midterms, as it has been at the forefront of the abortion debate in recent years.

Republicans were hoping to gain the supermajority in North Carolina this midterm cycle so they could override the gubernatorial veto but fell one vote short.

Kansas:

Democratic governor Laura Kelly won re-election, making her the last thing standing between anti-abortion activists and abortion rights. In a state that rejected earlier this year an amendment that would have banned abortion, it is unsurprising yet hopeful that Kelly won re-election.

Wisconsin saw a similar gubernatorial victory, with the Democratic governor suing the state court to overturn the trigger ban that went into effect when Roe was overturned. Only time will tell if Evers, the new governor, wins his lawsuit, but things are looking hopeful in Wisconsin.

Michigan saw a complete blue wave in the governor's office and in the state legislature, while Pennsylvania and Maryland saw gubernatorial victories similar to that in Kansas.

The only state where anti-abortion measures prevailed was Nebraska, where Republicans picked up a supermajority in the state legislature.

Two things stand out about these states where abortion was on the ballot: a lot of these states are battleground states that tend to swing red, such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina- or aren't battleground states at all.

The effect of Roe v. Wade on how people vote has become clear as results from state and national elections have rolled in from these midterms, with the red wave that was expected never coming.

While politicians seem to underestimate the importance of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights to the American public when they go to the ballot box, the numbers spoke for themselves.

