Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents

Camille P.

We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence

I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.

What I can tell you is why I can’t support increased police presence in the area- yes, even with the tragic murder of Everett Beaureguard recently and an even more recent report of shots fired and a victim reported from those shots in the area.

This Isn’t New

When I was in college at Drexel University, a bystander(also a Drexel graduate) shot a man in a domestic argument with his girlfriend.

My senior year, a pedestrian was shot in broad daylight a block away from where I lived.

What makes this time different? Is it because Everett was white, and because the shooter near that pizza joint wasn’t black? In fact, he was one of “us”- a former Drexel student.

The pedestrian that was gunned down wasn’t “one of us”. He wasn’t a student. He was one of them- a native Philadelphian. So no one noticed- at least not enough to care or call for more policing.

Increased Police Presence Has Effects Far Beyond Deterring Violent Crime

Increased police presence is shown to lower violent crime perpetrated on average in the United States. However, in cities with higher concentrations of Black and Brown people- like Philadelphia- it’s not shown to significantly affect homicide rates at all.

As one study pointed out, it’s not how many police officers there are, but how they’re used.

And in cities with a high concentration of members of the BIPOC community, an increased police presence often leads to a higher arrest rate for low-level crimes in communities of color, leaving those communities worse off once the criminal justice system is done with them.

It’s possible that increased police presence will lead to a drop in violent crime in the area around Drexel University that is under scrutiny- in large part because this historically black neighborhood is now dominated by young college renters.

However, at what cost? Is the call for increased police presence by mainly white people who usually end up moving out of Mantua/ Powelton and similar gentrified communities like it in Philadelphia going to cost communities of color in the long run?

People Are Killed In Philadelphia Every Day- Why Now?

Homicide rates have been increasing since the pandemic began with 416 people killed already this year. Based on crime statistics from years prior, most homicides tend to be in majority Black and Latinx communities in younger populations.

The call for an increased police presence in the neighborhoods around Drexel’s campus prompts me to ask, why do we only seem to care when it’s a white person killed?

Did you know that there was a triple shooting outside of Willard Elementary in Kensington, Philadelphia recently? Of course, you didn’t. The byline for this story is a local mom saying, “ we don’t play in the parks, ever. There are shootings everywhere.”

I’m not okay with cherry-picking when we care about gun violence.

Gun violence in Philadelphia has never not been a problem- and the sudden call for an increased police presence to feel safer in neighborhoods around Drexel speaks to what a bubble living near a university can be in the middle of an often violent city.

A homicide and a potential shooting victim is just another day for a lot of Black and Brown children in Philadelphia.

Where is our ability to exercise community care for them?

Philadelphia, PA

