Opinion: Americans Don’t Want To Work. What Do They Want To Do Instead?

The art of doing nothing is still elusive to most of us

Campaign Creators/Unsplash

“Rest is a beautiful interruption in a world that has no pause button.”- the Nap Ministry(IG:@thenapministry)

Niksen. Hygge. Zen.

The art of being instead of doing is an ages-old concept that’s recently been brought back to life by doormats that say “Hygge” on them or Thich Nhat Hanh’s “How to Live” boxed collection that teaches one how to fight, love, connect and so on mindfully.

To err on the side of caution, I’ll assume a small percentage of you bought that Hygge towel at Ikea because it was trendy and your copy of “Be Here Now” by Ram Dass has been accumulating dust on your bookshelf for years. If this sounds like you worry not; I’ll give a brief recap of some of the most popular ways to do nothing below.

Regardless, the mindfulness section at Barnes and Noble is supposed to help us lead better lives. Do we know how yet?

3 Popular Methods Designed To Help Us Live Better

Hygge- not quite a mindfulness theory, but explosively popular outside of Denmark and Norway nonetheless, the word hygee(hoo-ga) encompasses the feeling of contentment and enjoying life as is, to put what Danes consider a cultural norm into as few words as possible.

Danes relish hygge-the feeling you get from being curled up with your cat in an armchair on a rainy day with your favorite cup of tea, or simply just existing with your family-the way Americans relish their freedom, according to the Little Book of Hygge.

Niksen- literally translated to doing nothing, niksen is also a Dutch concept arose as a way to prevent burnout and promote creativity, as doing nothing is known to do. Am I the only one that gets their best ideas in the shower?

The idea isn’t to necessarily just lay down and do nothing(although that can be the way you niksen) but to find an activity-or lack of an activity-that allows you to relax your mind and body for a little bit, allowing the brain to process your day so far and promoting productivity in future work.

Mindfulness/Meditation -Meditation arose from India, passed through many different lineages of yoga and Buddhism that spread across parts of the Eastern world.

Mindfulness took spiritual elements out of meditation that are traditionally but not always present in yoga and/or Buddhism, strictly utilizing the scientific benefits of being present in the moment.

Mindfulness is defined by Psychology Today as “ a state of active, open attention to the present,” clarifying that in this state one is non-judgmental of one’s thoughts and emotions.

How Do Techniques for Better Living Translate to America?

The 3 aforementioned practices make space for presence and allowing what is to be enough.

Today I was in a meeting and the question was proposed, “What are you doing this summer to restoratively rest?”

We all stared at each other for at least a minute. When it was my turn to share, I very honestly said, “ I really struggle with this sometimes. I know I can paint, or go for a walk, or garden, but the drive to work is often more prominent.”

I don’t think my experience is uncommon. Many Americans simply don’t know how to rest, if they rest at all. We rest by doing; traveling is our way of relaxing, spending time with friends is relaxing, going to parties is relaxing.

Even in our free time we are always doing something; volunteering, caring for others, cooking.

The hamster wheel doesn’t stop turning, it just puts a disguise on because doing nothing is not normal in our culture, nor is it intuitive to us.

When we meditate, we don’t simply sit down and close our eyes. We download the Calm app, or Balance, or Headspace or all 3 and spend the next hour trying to decide if we would better benefit from a meditation for focus, productivity(a meditation for productivity? seriously? that’s completely counterintuitive to the purpose of meditation, which is simply to be)or anger.

Where The Art of Constructive Rest and The American Workforce Intersect

Post-covid, many Americans are not eager to return to low-paying careers while the job market is being flooded with new opportunities at increased wages-at least for now, while a lot of industries are trying to operate at full capacity again.

With 61% of American workers currently experiencing burnout at work, something will have to change for Americans hoping to find better working conditions that will allow them more time to relax.

An additional layer of complexity is added for those trying to balance working from home or working in the office only part of the week.

More happiness on the job relies on an ability to truly be mindful of the way we spend our time at work and outside of work. A study published by Harvard Health showed that workers that exhibited more mindfulness were happier and physically felt better at work and at home.

Yet, only 18% of Americans spent their leisure time relaxing and thinkin g, with the rest of their leisure time spent socializing, communicating, and participating in sports, exercise and recreation.

While I’m anything but opposed to the fun ways we can spend our leisure time and very aware of the positive benefits of time with friends, exercise, and recreational activities(especially those that come with summer), I can’t help but think we could all benefit from normalizing a little more doing nothing.