What “Booty Juice” Is and Why It May Be Outlawed

Camille P.

Minors have admitted to being involuntarily injected with Haldol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pd1DK_0iuoXRFp00
John Tyson/Unsplash

“Love and abuse cannot coexist.”-bell hooks

“Booty Juice” is a slang term for the drug Haldol. It is used on minors in psychiatric hospitals to “keep them in line”, although reports show that it is often given illegally or unnecessarily.

However, this practice may potentially be outlawed in the near future. Let’s take a closer look at what “booty juice” is and why it may be banned.

Haldol is a first-generation antipsychotic. It is also highly controversial and is not often prescribed unless it is necessary to treat immediate symptoms of schizophrenia.

As I mentioned, I first came upon the topic of illegal or harmful use of Haldol against minors in a simple SEMrush search, and it’s been alarmingly hard to find any information beyond one case in Utah, one in North Texas, and one in Miami.

Some would argue that’s because it doesn’t happen anymore, and honestly, I hope that’s true.

I can’t ignore the harsh realities of the country I live in, though, and I’m going to air on the side of caution and say that this is an issue that simply doesn’t get enough publicity, minors don’t feel like they’ll be heard if they speak out and parents never hear about instances like these.

In Utah, a 14-year-old girl in foster care was flown in from Oregon by her social workers to the Provo Canyon School, which is currently facing multiple lawsuits.

She had intellectual and developmental disabilities and was repeatedly beaten by her peers, restrained, and sedated 17 times with Haldol.

Haldol can have irreversible neuromuscular side effects such as tics and muscle spasms when given frequently.

The other stories are similar.

A mentally ill 14-year-old in Miami was in a facility where patients were injected almost every day with Haldol.

The only reason her case got attention was that a police officer threw a punch at her.

Her public defender stated, “The practice of subduing minor girls with chemical restraints is so common and pervasive that the patients in the facility have dubbed it the ‘booty-juice.’ This mental health facility is simply tying-down and knocking out little girls who behave in accordance with their mental illness.”

A 16-year-old pregnant patient in North Texas stated she received Haldol without her parent’s consent. Her attorney stated that parents have to consent to Haldol being administered and that Haldol can harm unborn children.

My question is, what are we doing to give children voices? Children have no one to defend them except their parents, and many children are at the mercy of the foster system.

Many children don’t have loving relationships with their parents.

It’s so easy to overlook a group of people that isn’t considered mentally capable enough to speak for themselves or make their own decisions. They don’t have the voices to fight back. At least, that’s how society likes to make children feel.

If we still have states that allow for sedation, restraint, and solitary confinement of children in psychiatric hospitals, we’ve failed a lot of children.

This is just one way we are overlooking the voiceless in our society. Imagine all of the other ways children are overlooked. Sex trafficking. Violent home lives. Being brought into this world even though they are not wanted because abortion has been outlawed.

My question is, where do we go from here? Those children, today’s children, will be tomorrow’s adults.

If we want to leave them a better world than we inherited, we have to teach them how to live and love rightly.

A very large spectrum of behaviors from neglect to lying to harsh punishment to abuse to lack of love is not setting our children up for success.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health and wellness# children# psychiatric care# law# crime

Comments / 1

Published by

Camille is a North Carolina based writer, yogini, traveler, and most importantly, a human being. She writes about current events, travel, love, and the lessons life has to teach us.

Greensboro, NC
47 followers

More from Camille P.

Democracy Lives To See Another Day In Brazil and The Black Mortality Gap Takes The National Stage

From a badly executed attempted attack on Nancy Pelosi(did the attacker not put in the effort to determine if she was home?) to Lindsay Graham’s subpoena battle and Germany allowing China to have a shipping port in Hamburg, a lot has happened since we last did a current events special.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents

We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Americans Don’t Want To Work. What Do They Want To Do Instead?

The art of doing nothing is still elusive to most of us. “Rest is a beautiful interruption in a world that has no pause button.”- the Nap Ministry(IG:@thenapministry) The art of being instead of doing is an ages-old concept that’s recently been brought back to life by doormats that say “Hygge” on them or Thich Nhat Hanh’s “How to Live” boxed collection that teaches one how to fight, love, connect and so on mindfully.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than Others

Everett Beauregard was shot earlier this year walking home from the subway station at 34th and Market in West Philadelphia/Drexel University area. He was 23 years old. He had graduated from Temple earlier this year. He was white.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Floridians Facing Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Charges

Leo Grant Jr., ex-felon and registered voterJosh Ritchie for the Washington Post. In recent months, several people in Florida have been arrested for violating election laws, much to their shock and chagrin.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: 7 Out Of The Way Places To See In Argentina

From snow-capped mountains to the world’s largest waterfall, this slender country has it all. The author on the road between Salta and Cafayete in Northwestern Argentina.Author.

Read full story

Opinion: Gen Z Is Bearing The Weight Of An Unprecedented Loneliness Epidemic

Tangential thoughts on spellcheck and Kylie Jenner. “We accept the reality of the world with which we are presented.”- The Truman Show. Gen Z will be the first generation younger than Google, growing up to enter workforces that have never operated without the Internet.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather Together

Christian McCaffrey promotional posterCarolina Panthers. As one Panther fan put it, “ As a Panther fan, I now want to be traded as well.”. I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Kanye West, White Lives Matter, and The Lack of Coverage for the Kevin Spacey Trial

Kanye West Has Outdone Himself Recently Between White Lives Matter and George Floyd Allegations. Kanye West and Candace Owens@RealCandaceO, Twitter. Kanye West is proving anyone who has ever said “Black/Latinx/Indigenous/Asian people can’t be racist” wrong in the most pronounced way.

Read full story
17 comments

Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large Cities

"Philadelphia was the murder capital of America my junior year of high school. And they were worried about us jumping the turnstiles in the subway." 24th Street & Ridge Avenue, PhiladelphiaIsaac Prairie.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy