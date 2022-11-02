What “Booty Juice” Is and Why It May Be Outlawed

Minors have admitted to being involuntarily injected with Haldol.

“Love and abuse cannot coexist.”-bell hooks

“Booty Juice” is a slang term for the drug Haldol. It is used on minors in psychiatric hospitals to “keep them in line”, although reports show that it is often given illegally or unnecessarily.

However, this practice may potentially be outlawed in the near future. Let’s take a closer look at what “booty juice” is and why it may be banned.

Haldol is a first-generation antipsychotic. It is also highly controversial and is not often prescribed unless it is necessary to treat immediate symptoms of schizophrenia.

As I mentioned, I first came upon the topic of illegal or harmful use of Haldol against minors in a simple SEMrush search, and it’s been alarmingly hard to find any information beyond one case in Utah, one in North Texas, and one in Miami.

Some would argue that’s because it doesn’t happen anymore, and honestly, I hope that’s true.

I can’t ignore the harsh realities of the country I live in, though, and I’m going to air on the side of caution and say that this is an issue that simply doesn’t get enough publicity, minors don’t feel like they’ll be heard if they speak out and parents never hear about instances like these.

In Utah, a 14-year-old girl in foster care was flown in from Oregon by her social workers to the Provo Canyon School, which is currently facing multiple lawsuits.

She had intellectual and developmental disabilities and was repeatedly beaten by her peers, restrained, and sedated 17 times with Haldol.

Haldol can have irreversible neuromuscular side effects such as tics and muscle spasms when given frequently.

The other stories are similar.

A mentally ill 14-year-old in Miami was in a facility where patients were injected almost every day with Haldol.

The only reason her case got attention was that a police officer threw a punch at her.

Her public defender stated , “The practice of subduing minor girls with chemical restraints is so common and pervasive that the patients in the facility have dubbed it the ‘booty-juice.’ This mental health facility is simply tying-down and knocking out little girls who behave in accordance with their mental illness.”

A 16-year-old pregnant patient in North Texas stated she received Haldol without her parent’s consent. Her attorney stated that parents have to consent to Haldol being administered and that Haldol can harm unborn children.

My question is, what are we doing to give children voices? Children have no one to defend them except their parents, and many children are at the mercy of the foster system.

Many children don’t have loving relationships with their parents.

It’s so easy to overlook a group of people that isn’t considered mentally capable enough to speak for themselves or make their own decisions. They don’t have the voices to fight back. At least, that’s how society likes to make children feel.

If we still have states that allow for sedation, restraint, and solitary confinement of children in psychiatric hospitals, we’ve failed a lot of children.

This is just one way we are overlooking the voiceless in our society. Imagine all of the other ways children are overlooked. Sex trafficking. Violent home lives. Being brought into this world even though they are not wanted because abortion has been outlawed.

My question is, where do we go from here? Those children, today’s children, will be tomorrow’s adults.

If we want to leave them a better world than we inherited, we have to teach them how to live and love rightly.

A very large spectrum of behaviors from neglect to lying to harsh punishment to abuse to lack of love is not setting our children up for success.