Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than Others

Let’s talk about what makes a good victim

Everett Beauregard was shot earlier this year walking home from the subway station at 34th and Market in West Philadelphia/Drexel University area.

He was 23 years old. He had graduated from Temple earlier this year. He was white.

I found out about this extremely tragic loss through social media. The murder of a white man in a part of Philadelphia that is overrun with college students hit the news hard, even outside of the city.

I knew why my friends were sharing and resharing this post about a nice man’s untimely and very sad death: it was shocking. It could have been us.

I got off at that subway station countless times, walking blocks home alone, often in the dark.

It could have been me.

The real question here: Is this shocking?

Everett’s murder was one of the few over the week that pushed Philadelphia to 400 homicides this year. His was the only one I’ve heard about. His story is the only one I know.

We all know that a lot of people get killed in Philly every year. Yet, we still live there( or did live there, in my case).

Everett’s isn’t the only death to be given more attention.

When I was living in Lower North Philly, a recent Temple grad was shot walking his dog about 5 blocks away from my house. He was also a white man, Milan Loncar. I heard about it on the news.

There were 407 other homicides that year.

White Men Making The News Isn’t New

I would never invalidate the tragedies of the way Milan and Everett died: violently, and too soon.

Yet, their deaths were stories the news wrote willingly. In a city like Philly, a microcosm of the world, white men like Milan and Everett were seen as people who should still be here. And, they should.

So should all of the Black, Latinx, and Asian victims who would be harder to paint as tragic losses in a city where particularly Black and Latinx men are seen as dangerous and threatening by white people(including their white, elected politicians) and are constantly othered through gentrification, college expansion, and extremely segregated neighborhoods.

So I’m left thinking, what about all of the other homicides? Where is the attention we give them?

Every year, an overwhelming number of homicides is made up of Black men who are usually young(teenagers-early 20s).

Where are their stories? It isn’t just me who sees this; a slew of studies, a few of which I linked at the end of this article, have shown time and again that there is rampant media bias when it comes to reporting on crime.

Often, wealthy white men are more likely to receive attention from the media upon being murdered, especially when the perpetrator was a black male.

However, if the victim was a black male he is 4 times less likely to receive news coverage that portrays him as a 3 dimensional, complete human being.

In many cases, a name is less likely to be used for Black men who are victims in reporting murders.

The media plays a crucial role in making the experience of living in Philadelphia or any city more comfortable for white people by brushing over the number of Black people that are murdered every single year and putting white victims on pedestals.

I think it’s crucial that we ask ourselves how we’re perpetrating violence by how we do and don’t report it.

Food For Thought: How Did We Get Here?

If Black men, in this article, but any racial group, are continually sent the message that they matter less, is media then a contributing factor to violence that many Black men go on to perpetuate?

Why are we so quick to criminalize particularly Black men, but all members of the BIPOC community, and so hesitant to see white people as criminals?

Why aren’t we talking about the conditions that lead to a disproportionate amount of violence and ensuing homicide in Black and Brown communities?

These are tough questions to ask in the wake of a murder.

The Criminal “Justice” System

And- consider that if someone was willing to commit murder, they may not see themselves as worthy of their full humanity. They may already feel dehumanized in their own circumstance.

What are we fixing by locking people up for life? Are we generating healing and rehabilitation? Are we producing healthy answers?

All I know is that “we are all more than our worst moments, and we are all less than our highest ideals.”

We all deserve a chance to be represented as the full human we are, whether it’s in the wake of murder or on the other side of the murder as the perpetrator.

2022 is shaping up to be the deadliest year for Philadelphia on record.

That tells me that something has got to change.

From where I sit, I can see that our coverage of homicides is maybe due for an upgrade. And that our criminal justice system doesn’t seem to be working the way it was designed.

Some would say it’s working exactly the way it was designed.

Humans and life and what to do when someone has taken a life- these are complicated, messy subjects.

They deserve the best we can give them.