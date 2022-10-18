Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large Cities

"Philadelphia was the murder capital of America my junior year of high school. And they were worried about us jumping the turnstiles in the subway."

24th Street & Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia Isaac Prairie

“I’ve never felt safe in my entire life. I’ve never woken up not black.”

Maurice Cottman, a higher education professional and native Philadelphian, and I are diving into the difficult conversations around inner city crime, gun violence, relationships between students, universities, and the communities those students and universities happen to be located in, and talking about where we go from here.

If you’re not familiar with Philadelphia and/or Drexel University, I encourage you to use this interview to get familiar.

Who Is Maurice Cottman?

When I ask Maurice to tell me a little bit about himself, this is the journey he takes me on.

Maurice: Maurice Cottman. Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went to school from kindergarten through college, twice in Philadelphia, worked in Philadelphia, been in the East Coast for the majority of my life.

Family still mostly in that same region. I have been a victim of gun violence since I was a kid through my adulthood. I have seen people who I love and care about be the victims of violent attacks, whether they be deadly or not.

I've also known people who have committed violent attacks, whether deadly or not. I have worked in higher education for a decade or so at this point. I have been at two of the major institutions in Philadelphia as a professional staff member.

C: What institutions?

M:Well, the greatest institution in the Philadelphia region is St Joseph's University, and I've also worked at Drexel University. But I have also worked in through consulting at various other institutions, like Villanova University.

Maurice Cottman, PC: Maurice Cottman

Crime Is Not Crime Is Not Crime

As Maurice and I start to discuss a petition that’s currently circulating, asking for more police presence on Drexel’s campus, we get into the nitty gritty of crime itself.

“I think that the majority of people don't fully understand what crime actually is or what type of crime is actually happening or even why it's happening, “ he tells me. “There's a difference between a stolen car and carjacking. There's a difference between these things because there's nuance in them.

Like, a lot of people at Drexel, mainly students, got their car stolen in my time there. Because they left their cars running with the keys in them and the doors unlocked and somebody would come in and take their car. Not saying I agree with the crime. However, that's a lot different of a crime than I pulled you out of your car and took it.

I think that a lot of people, we equate crime as crime and we don't see the nuance. And when I say we, I don't mean the patrons in Philadelphia. I'm speaking about the people who aren't from the city who happen to inhabit the city, whether for work or for education.”

This, he explains, is where perception tends to get twisted. Growing up in North Philadelphia, Maurice quickly came to realize that a lot of crimes were crimes of opportunity rather than plots or targeted attacks.

However, once someone gets hit, they become the target of the crime- whether they were the intended target or not, or if they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This, Maurice says, is how we start reframing crime and losing the nuance that comes with it.

As if to echo my thoughts, he looks at me and emphatically says, “This is not new when it comes to plagues of crimes happening on communities.”

“We Are Calling 911 Over and Over Again, and They Never Come”

C: How did you perceive the police growing up and did you feel safer when they were around?

M: Oh, we telling jokes now? Knock, knock.

His laughter juxtaposing his words, Maurice says, “Oh, they were around. I’ve been harassed by the cops. Illegal things have been done to me by the cops. And it’s not necessarily to do with race- they’re all blue.

It's really what it is to perceive a cop growing up and the cops didn't fuck with us. We didn't fuck with them.

I'll never forget when I was a kid, a woman was getting assaulted outside of my door. I'm with my grandma. I'm like four at the time. I think it was like four, maybe five. And I'm there with my sisters, my brothers, my grandmother.

And this woman is like screaming for help. And we are calling 911 over and over and over and over again. And they never come. They came hours after the fact. And this woman was murdered right outside.

The police came hours after the fact and asked us what happened. And we were like, What happened? We called you multiple times and you never came. That's what happened. Like, what are we talking about? So it was not only the idea that these cops are going to fuck with us, it's like these cops don't fuck with us either.

Most people who I encountered in the ghettos that I grew up in and I was at didn't want crime on their neighborhood blocks. They didn't want none of that shit.

They weren't in concert with the criminals most of the time they were trying to live. And it just so happens that where they were living, crime was happening and cops wasn't coming through to bust that crime. “

A security officer in downtown Philadelphia Isaac Prairie

“The Greatest Trick These Institutions Pull Is Convincing You They’re Ignorant”

If you aren’t familiar with Philadelphia, you probably aren’t familiar with some of the biggest universities it boasts. Drawing students and educators in droves, Temple University, Drexel University, The University of Pennsylvania, and St. Joseph’s University are just some of the huge not-for-profit institutions that occupy land and resources in Philadelphia, which is comprised of historically black neighborhoods that are quickly becoming dominated by college students.

“Growing up, these universities were an entity that happened to be in Philadelphia. I saw them as businesses that operated out of Philadelphia,” Maurice tells me. “And I think that was definitely intentional.”

C: How do you think the residents relate to these universities?

M: That’s a great question. You don’t know what you don’t know. Growing up around Temple University it wasn't really a main fixture in my life. So it's like one of those things that I didn't think about it like that. And I was a person who always wanted to go to college. Imagine a person who doesn't even know what college is about.

M: Imagine a person who is an elderly person who's just trying to get through life and make it home every single day. Imagine a little kid who is just out playing and doesn't realize what's happening around them. So I think part of it is that these residents don't really know how to feel about these institutions because they don't know what they don't know.

Maurice also touches on two other ways that he believes resident-institutional relations manifest:

distress- universities often get resources that residents could use, but those resources go to the people with the biggest pockets and loudest voice

hope-some people see schools moving in as signs that the city is improving

Underneath it all, he says, is a lack of access for Philadelphia residents to these higher education institutions.

C: Did you ever feel like you had to put parts of your identity to the side when you were working at higher education institutions?

M: I would say people would try to repress parts of my identity, but I refuse to let them.

M: There's a thin line between code-switching and having all the codes. Because to me, code-switching is you are changing who you are for the people you are in front of as opposed to you know who you are and you're choosing to show different parts of you depending on who you're in front of. And I think that's what I chose to do.

M: The second thing I’ll add is that as a minority, you have to think about yourself in two different ways. You have to think about who you are and who you are in relation to other people. That's really what it is.

M: Even where I come from in Philadelphia, people have tried to kind of block that[Maurice’s identity] out a little bit because it is raw sometimes to talk about these issues and talk about what's going on and really have somebody who lived through it and can express it.

People don't want to because in higher education, a lot of times if you identify a problem, then you're on the hook to solve that problem.

Just last year, there was a shooting in front of a 7/11. A man was shot in the early hours of the morning. For context, this 7-11 is on the edge of campus at the corner of Lancaster and 34th streets, bordering student housing, caddy-corner to dorms, shops students frequent, and right next to Drexel tennis courts.

Maurice tells me Drexel sent out an email in regards to this shooting saying that “ a non-Drexel affiliate was shot off-campus.”

M: What’s on campus, realistically speaking? One of the greatest tricks that these institutions pull is convincing you that they're ignorant.

Photo by RODNAE Productions

“Is It Logical To Think These Students Feel Like A Part of The City In Which This Community Is Sitting?”

Maurice asked me if I thought Drexel students felt a sense of belonging at Drexel. Think school spirit, football(which Drexel doesn’t have), and everything that makes you want to visit your alma mater.

C: I do think people identify themselves as Drexel students. I just think there's that lack of like a sentiment of belonging or a sense of being a part of a whole community. I really do. That's not there. It's like a patchwork, like a quilt that kind of, like, unraveled.

M: So what I’m hearing is that people don’t see themselves as being a part of Drexel or they see themselves as being in Drexel..?

C: Yeah, like I go to the engineering school or I go to the business school. People identifying themselves by their college name is something I hear much more often than I’m a Drexel Dragon. And then in that way it is being a part of Drexel by proxy.

Maurice pointed out that he can count on one hand the number of students who have come back to visit Drexel simply for the sake of visiting the college itself- not for a particular person, place, or school.

M: So if you don't even feel like the school which is putting you in debt is part of your community, is it really that logical to think that these folks[students] feel like they're part of the city in which this community is sitting?

Of course not. Which was what I said. So far, Maurice and I had discussed fractured university-community relationships and the dissonance between students and the community, as well as what it was like to grow up in Philadephia.

I was ready to circle back to what had prompted me to chat with Maurice in the first place.

“We Have To Stop Pretending Like Our City Isn’t On Fire”

C: Do you think the call for more police will help or hurt relations between students and the community?

M: So it[this petition] probably ain't gonna do shit. Realistically speaking, it probably ain't going to do shit. Yeah, it's probably just going to be what it's going to be, and Drexel is probably going to be like, Yeah, we hear you, but we're going to do what we want to do anyway and we're going to do what we think we should do anyway, which is not a Drexel thing. More likely, it's just a power thing.

M: Second answer,it will pacify a great deal of people. Sadly enough, pacification is a victory for the average person. So you know who I got a chance to meet with and talk about these things? Yo, you know, my email got answered and they said they're working on it, yo. I'm not necessarily even saying that there's anything wrong with that because sometimes people just need to be heard. I'm more of a realist about life, where hearing me is in solving the problem is the first step and hopefully coming up with a solution.

C: Can you support more policing in the Mantua and Palatine neighborhoods and why or why not?

M: I’ll answer that question like this. Having more police does what exactly besides having more witnesses to the crimes that are happening? If you don't actually fully solve or understand why these crimes are happening,why are the police there? Because the police, in my lifetime have never been a force of prevention.

M: They’ve been a force of retaliation. So having more police in the area, it may to a certain extent deter crimes of opportunity. However, if a person is starving. And you're in the way of a meal. Sometimes it don't matter who's in the way of that meal because they're going to get taken out as well.

M: If these police officers, because they're human, are afraid to be in certain areas, then really what are we doing but adding more people to a gunfight and then it becomes an even bigger issue. So I am it depends if you're asking me straight up like, yo, more police, yay or nay. I would ask you who's policing and why?

C: What would you say to students who don't feel safe living near Drexel?

M: You don't feel safe because it's not safe. Call it what it is. Call it what it is and deal with it instead of us keep on pretending like we have some magic wand that if you're wearing blue and white or blue and gold, you can't be affected by the perils of Philadelphia.

M: I would say you don't feel safe because it's not safe. Next question. You know what I mean? I would say because we got to be real about this stuff. We got to stop pretending like our city isn't on fire.

Photo by Isaac Prairie

“How Can You Root Something Out If You Actually Don't Dig Deep Enough To Find The Roots of The Issue?”

C: What do you think needs to happen to make the city a place of community care?

M: I'll give you three things. We have to be honest about the ripple effects that crime has because a crime isn't committed, end of the story. Somebody is robbed. That's trauma. Somebody is sexually assaulted. That's trauma. Somebody is murdered. That's generational trauma.

M: Like, these things have to be open and honest. We look at crime only as statistics, as a society. It's only statistics. We have over 400 homicides[this year]. That's crazy. You know what I hear? We have over 1000 homicides because you just killed that person's family and everybody who loved that person in some kind of way, they die a little bit. So what are we doing about that?

M: Second thing, I think that we have to figure out where the opportunities lie in the city and where they don't lie. Like, be honest about it. Like if the job market is in the toilet, then why do we keep on going to the same bathrooms? You know, like if we really want to give opportunity, which I don't think we really want to do, but we should really examine what's happening.

M:You know, is is it equitable to be a grocery store cashier and live in the city of Philadelphia? Probably not. You know, And why is that? So what's really going to happen in these neighborhoods? Why is it that things get dilapidated? Why is it that in the neighborhood that I grew up, the same potholes exist?

M: Like, the opportunities don't seem as evident. And then when you don't know where to look for opportunities, you don't know what you don't know. So if the opportunity looks like it doesn't exist and you don't know where to look for it in your mind, there is no opportunity and sometimes there are no opportunities afforded to this community. Why is that?

M: Then the third thing is we have to be honest about what is happening with the city of Philadelphia as a whole. You know, like if I got shot in Philadelphia tonight vs if a cop gets shot in Philadelphia tonight. Why is it that we look at that cop like we got to do something because a cop got killed?

M: That's just a person. I feel like I got people who love me, too. You know, I probably have done just as much good in the community as that cop, if not more. And we judge life differently. We judge life on a scale. And that scale ain't always equal. And it's probably never going to be equal. But let's be real about that. Let's really talk about that. How can you root something out if you actually don't dig deep enough to find the roots of the issue?

M: But all of the resources are focused on the people who don't have the problems, don't have the concern because those are looked at as the majority. But as you said throughout this entire interview, crime is affecting everybody in the city of Philadelphia. It is a Philadelphia problem.

The interview speaks for itself, no conclusion is needed. I challenge you to take what you’ve read and talk about it to people in your life.

I challenge you to examine your own cities, suburbs or states through the lens of this interview.

If that feels daunting, start here:

Who has power? Who has privilege? How do they use it?

Who has the loudest voice? Who has the biggest pockets?

Can you think of one example in your lifetime where lives haven’t been treated equally? (exclude events that have garnered national attention)

Author’s Note: this interview was edited. The full version is available in audio format on my Substack page.

Many thanks to Maurice Cottman for collaborating with me on this project.

In the spirit of this piece, I hope you will all start or keep having difficult, but necessary, conversations. Be graceful with yourselves, be honest with yourselves, and be peaceful.

Maurice Cottman is the Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the School of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University.