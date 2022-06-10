Miami, FL

Miami Design District Claims Title of Neighborhood with Most Michelin Stars

Le Jardinier in Miami Design DistrictLe Jardinier

I am so excited to announce that Miami is now home to 11 Michelin Stars! The Miami neighborhood claiming the most Michelin Stars is the Miami Design District.

Miami Design District's French hotspot, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, claims its title as the only 2-star-honoree in the state of Florida, further identifying MDD as Miami's leading dining destination. Cote and Le Jardinier round out the neighborhood's slate of Michelin Star recipients by offering redefined Korean Barbeque and a fresh take on French cuisine.

MDD also notably received four Bib Gourmand awards for the neighborhood's mediterranean outpost, Mandolin Aegean Bistro; Peruvian-Japanese hotspot, Itamae; American staple, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink; and acclaimed bakery, soon to join the neighborhood, Bachour.

L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHONL'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON

L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON

L'atelier Miami is the newest incarnation of the late Chef Joël Robuchon's groundbreaking concept, which first opened in Paris's Saint-Germain neighborhood in 2003, and has since planted roots in the Miami Design District. L'Atelier's name refers to a craftsman's workshop, exemplifying immaculate technique and abundant creativity. The format of the menu at L'Atelier allows guests the flexibility to create their own experience. A meal can be composed of an à la carte selection of small plates, appetizers, and entrées, or the 4-course Summer Menu "Aux Saveurs L'été" a 4-course seasonal tasting with choices for each dish.

COTE Restaurant in Miami Design DistrictCOTE

COTE

COTE, the Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ and vision of proprietor Simon Kim, unveiled in Miami's Design District in February 2021. The 5,892-square-foot restaurant emulates its flagship, high-energy New York City-based locale synonymous with marrying the fun and fire of Korean barbeque with the hallmarks of a classic, regal American steakhouse. The result is a unique and convivial atmosphere infusing a fine dining experience with world-class ingredients and service complemented with a show-stopping beverage program.

JARDINIER in Miami Design DistrictJardinier

LE JARDINIER

The French word for "gardener," Le Jardinier's cuisine and setting evoke a modern greenhouse in the heart of the Miami Design District. Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli's menu is focused on utilizing the highest quality vegetables, seasonal ingredients, and fresh herbs, fitting seamlessly into the modern, light-filled interiors designed by award-winning Architect Pierre-Yves Rochon. The refined yet approachable cuisine, atmosphere, and service creates a holistic hospitality experience for guests.

MANDOLIN AEGAN BISTROMANDOLIN AEGAN BISTRO

MANDOLIN AEGEAN BISTRO

Mandolin will greet you with a dose of warm, genuine, Mediterranean hospitality as you indulge in the taste and traditions of the Aegean. Founded by husband and wife team Ahmet Erkaya and Anastasia Koutsioukis, Mandolin Aegean Bistro opened in Miami in 2009. They restored a 1940's home with one of the most notable gardens and outdoor patio space in Miami, where every attention to detail matters. Dedicated to using local ingredients while incorporating the Aegean techniques, this Turkish-Mediterranean cuisine has put Miami Design District's dining on the map

ITAMAE in Miami Design DistrictITAMAE

ITAMAE

Located across from Buckminster Fuller's Fly's Eye Dome in Miami Design District's Palm Court Plaza, Itamae is a 40 seat restaurant from Chefs Nando, Valerie & Fernando Chang offering technique driven, Peruvian-Japanese flavors and traditions while also celebrating local and seasonal ingredients. Itamae made The New York Times' 2021 Restaurant List as well as being regarded as one of the best restaurants in Miami by The Infatuation.

MICHAEL'S GENUINE FOOD & DRINKMICHAEL'S GENUINE FOOD & DRINK

MICHAEL'S GENUINE FOOD & DRINK

The special experience that results when delicious food and thoughtful service come together, designed by a team who cares about great products and making people happy. Locals and visitors alike embrace and crave this unique approach to dining out — some may consider Michael's Genuine Food & Drink a second home, a place where they're comfortable, that they want to share with friends.

BACHOUR in Miami Design DistrictBACHOUR

BACHOUR

Antonio Bachour grew up in Puerto Rico and was hooked on pastry from a young age, thanks to a childhood spent in his family's bakery. He dedicated his first few years honing his trade in Puerto Rico as a pastry cook at Sand Hotel and Casino and Westin Rio Mar. In search of a better place to continue growing professionally, 2001 found Bachour States-bound, in Miami Beach, as executive pastry chef at Talula. Pretty soon he was trying his hand at Italian delicacies at both Devito South Beach and Scarpetta in New York and Miami.

