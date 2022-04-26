Miami, FL

Invite: Miami Rooftop Prosecco Superiore Celebration

Camille Natalie

Gianluca Bisol of Bisol1542Bisol1542

Bisol1542

Do you live in the Miami area and enjoy prosecco? I have a special prosecco rooftop event to invite you to next month. You are also welcome to attend if you are visiting the Miami area. Make sure to read to the end. I have included a special 20% off code for tickets for my readers and followers.

Gianluca Bisol of Bisol1542, the 21st generation of the Bisol family that produces Prosecco Superiore from Valdobbiadene, will be in Miami in May as part of a 14-city, 25-daycoast-to-coast tour in which he's driving across the country in an Alfa Romeo. Gianluca will be connecting with bubbly fans about all things Prosecco Superiore throughout this one-of-a-kind tour, and I wanted to extend an invitation for you and a guest to join Gianluca on May 3rd for an exclusive rooftop aperitivo experience.

This Prosecco Superiore rooftop aperitivo celebration will take place on Tuesday, May 3rd from 6-10PM at Area 31's rooftop, located on the 16th floor of the Kimpton EPIC Hotel (270 Biscayne Blvd Way) in Downtown Miami. Throughout the ticketed event, which is open to the public, you'll be able to sip your way through some of Bisol's most popular expressions and meet with Gianluca to learn more about Bisol's 500 years of winemaking tradition. The event will also feature different Prosecco Superiore wines, Italian small bites, live music, breathtaking sunset views and fun surprises.

Tickets are $25. To attend the event and get 20% off, use code Bisol20, click here.

Let me know if you go :)

Enjoy!

Bisol1542

