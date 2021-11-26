Miami, FL

Three Places to Shop Local in Miami for #BlackFriday

Camille Living in Miami

TwelveSixtyNinePhoto Credit: TwelveSixtyNine

Black Friday - the day after Thanksgiving when many flock to malls and get online searching for the best deals in gifts, electronics, appliances and more. In an effort to support the Miami community and to encourage shopping locally, here are three Miami businesses offering Black Friday deals.

the Dealan 53 sunglasses by Jacques Marie MagePhoto Credit: TwelveSixtyNine

TwelveSixtyNine, located in Coconut Grove in the Commodore Plaza at 3113 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133 is offering an automatic 20% off sitewide and 40% off select styles on their website.

Visit their website at: www.twelvesixtynine.com

One of their collections, Johann Wolf will be making their debut at Art Basel 2021.

JOHANN WOLFF | ANNAPhoto Credit: TwelveSixtyNine

Pictured above is their best-selling frame from the Johann Wolff Collection, the Anna - the bold, sharp and a great gift for the person in your life who likes to make a statement.

Hotel Collection Deluxe CandlesPhoto Credit: Hotel Collection

Hotel Collection, a luxury scenting company based in Miami offers luxury candles, diffusers, and room sprays inspired by renowned hotels worldwide, such as the 1Hotel Miami, W Hotels, and Edition Hotels. Hotel Collection is offering 30 off site when you use the code BLACK30.

After Black Friday is over, feel free to use my code, MIAMIDATENITE20 for 20% off sitewide.

For the gift lover who loves adding a touch of luxury and enjoys an amazing smell place, check out Hotel Collection.

House of Jewel MiamiPhoto credit: House of Jewels Miami

Looking for everyday gold jewelry and unique jewelry pieces for a gift or for yourself? Check out House of Jewelry Miami online at www.houseofjewelrymiami.com

House of Jewelry Miami is offering a 40% off Black Friday Sale. Don't Miss it!

This article contains affiliate links to products. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

