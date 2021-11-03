Miami’s 1st Hard Seltzer Festival (SELTZERLAND) Debuts This Saturday!

Seltzerland Photo courtesy of Seltzerland

Calling all hard seltzer lovers! There's a new festival arriving in Miami this weekend! It is called Seltzerland Miami and will feature over 100 seltzer brands. Popular brands attending include White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Ghost Tequila, Fun Wine, Cool Cat, Vizzy, Bacardi and Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer). Delicious bites will also be available for purchase at the event.

The event takes place in Doral at Costa Del Sol Golf Course at 100 Costa Del Sol Blvd. Get ready for an immersive experience full of music, games, seltzer, photo ops and food!

Noteworthy Facts …

PRESS, a small woman-owned business, has won 'Best Seltzer at the majority of the Seltzerland events (16/19). Miami Beach-based Cool Cat, an LGBTQ-owned and operated alcoholic-beverage company will be a featured brand at Seltzerland Miami. And local 305 favorite, MIA Beer Co., will be premiering their Hrd Wtr Seltzer at this event!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Forage Forward, a national organization focused on social justice, food banks, food education and food sustainability.

Guests will be able to choose either General Admission or VIP tickets. Tickets start from $29. If you’d like to get your tickets at a discount, you can use discount code CAMILLE20.

General tickets include 100+ hard seltzer samples, Seltzer swag, food truck for purchase. If you buy a VIP ticket, that includes everything from the General Admission Ticket and also a specialty cocktail, a full can of Mike‘s Hard Lemonade Seltzer and a complimentary food dish.

Due to the nature of this event, the event is open to adults ages 21 and older.

To learn more or to attend, visit Seltzerland

Let me know if you go!

Do you like hard seltzer? if so, what’s your favorite brand?