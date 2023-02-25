Fort Smith, AR

Savoring Italy in Fort Smith: A Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants

Cameron Eittreim

Fort Smith, Arkansas, is home to a diverse range of restaurants, including a number of excellent Italian eateries. From classic pasta dishes to wood-fired pizzas and fresh seafood, these Italian restaurants offer something for every palate. Here are some of the best Italian restaurants in Fort Smith.

Joe's Pizza and Pasta

Joe's Pizza and Pasta is one of the most popular Italian restaurants in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Located on Rogers Avenue, the restaurant has been serving authentic Italian cuisine to the local community for over 20 years.

Joe's Pizza and Pasta offers a wide variety of traditional Italian dishes such as pasta, pizza, calzones, and subs. They use only the freshest ingredients in their recipes, and their menu items are prepared to order, ensuring that customers receive a high-quality dining experience.

One of the standout dishes at Joe's Pizza and Pasta is their classic spaghetti and meatballs. The dish features perfectly cooked spaghetti noodles tossed in a rich tomato sauce and topped with large, homemade meatballs. Another popular dish is the chicken parmesan, which is breaded and pan-fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

In addition to their traditional Italian menu items, Joe's Pizza and Pasta also offers a variety of specialty pizzas, including their famous Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. They also offer a variety of salads and appetizers to complement any meal.

The restaurant has a cozy, casual atmosphere with friendly and attentive staff. The dining room is decorated with vintage Italian movie posters, and customers can enjoy their meal while listening to classic Italian music.

Overall, Joe's Pizza and Pasta is a must-visit restaurant for anyone in Fort Smith who loves authentic Italian cuisine. With a diverse menu, friendly staff, and cozy atmosphere, it's no wonder why it's a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Taliano's Italian Restaurant

Taliano's Italian Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment that has been serving up delicious Italian cuisine in Fort Smith, Arkansas, since 1990. Located on Towson Avenue, Taliano's has become a local favorite due to its authentic Italian flavors and warm, inviting atmosphere.

The menu at Taliano's Italian Restaurant features classic dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, and chicken parmesan, as well as unique specialties like the Taliano's seafood pasta, which is a savory blend of shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat in a creamy Alfredo sauce served over fettuccine pasta.

One of the standout dishes at Taliano's is their wood-fired pizza, which is cooked in a brick oven and features fresh, homemade dough and high-quality toppings. Customers can choose from a variety of pizza options, including the Taliano's Deluxe, which features pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

The atmosphere at Taliano's Italian Restaurant is cozy and welcoming, with a rustic décor and friendly staff. The restaurant also offers a full bar with a variety of wine, beer, and cocktail options to complement any meal.

Whether you're looking for a romantic night out or a family-friendly dinner, Taliano's Italian Restaurant is the perfect choice for authentic Italian cuisine in Fort Smith. With its delicious food, inviting atmosphere, and friendly staff, it's no wonder why it's a go-to spot for Italian food lovers in the area.

Paisano's Ristorante

Paisano's Ristorante is an Italian restaurant located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, that has been serving up delicious Italian cuisine since 1998. The restaurant is known for its traditional Italian dishes and warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The menu at Paisano's Ristorante features classic Italian dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, and fettuccine alfredo. The restaurant also offers a variety of unique specialties, including the chicken marsala, which features sautéed chicken breast in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and onions, and the shrimp scampi, which is served with a garlic and butter sauce over linguine pasta.

One of the standout dishes at Paisano's is their wood-fired pizza, which is made with homemade dough and fresh, high-quality ingredients. The restaurant offers a variety of pizza options, including the Paisano's Special, which features pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

The atmosphere at Paisano's Ristorante is warm and inviting, with a cozy dining room and friendly staff. The restaurant also offers a full bar with a variety of wine, beer, and cocktail options to complement any meal.

Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner for two or a family-friendly meal, Paisano's Ristorante is the perfect choice for authentic Italian cuisine in Fort Smith. With its delicious food, welcoming atmosphere, and friendly staff, it's no wonder why it's a local favorite.

Whether you're in the mood for classic pasta dishes, wood-fired pizza, or fresh seafood, these Italian restaurants in Fort Smith are sure to satisfy your cravings. With their welcoming atmosphere, excellent service, and delicious cuisine, they're the perfect spot for a date night, family dinner, or night out with friends.

