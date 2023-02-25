Fort Smith, AR

Rollin' in Flavor: A Guide to Savoring Sushi in Fort Smith

Cameron Eittreim

If you're a sushi lover in Fort Smith, Arkansas, you're in luck! The city is home to several excellent sushi restaurants, each with their own unique take on this Japanese delicacy. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the best sushi restaurants in Fort Smith.

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

Fuji Japanese Cuisine is a family-owned Japanese restaurant located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The restaurant has been serving the local community since 2013 and has gained a reputation for serving high-quality Japanese cuisine, including sushi.

One of the standout features of Fuji Japanese Cuisine is its extensive menu. In addition to sushi, the restaurant offers a range of other Japanese dishes, including bento boxes, noodle dishes, and hibachi-style meals. The menu also includes a variety of appetizers, salads, and desserts.

When it comes to sushi, Fuji Japanese Cuisine offers a wide range of options. Their sushi menu includes traditional rolls like the California Roll and the Spider Roll, as well as specialty rolls like the Hawaiian Roll and the TNT Roll. They also offer nigiri and sashimi options.

Another feature that sets Fuji Japanese Cuisine apart is its commitment to using fresh, high-quality ingredients. The restaurant sources its seafood from trusted suppliers to ensure that it is of the highest quality. In addition, the restaurant uses only the freshest produce and other ingredients in its dishes.

The atmosphere at Fuji Japanese Cuisine is casual and welcoming. The restaurant is decorated in a modern, minimalist style, with warm lighting and comfortable seating. The staff is friendly and attentive, and they are happy to answer any questions you may have about the menu or the restaurant.

Overall, Fuji Japanese Cuisine is a must-visit for anyone looking for delicious Japanese cuisine in Fort Smith. With its extensive menu, commitment to quality, and welcoming atmosphere, it's no wonder that the restaurant has become a local favorite.

Wasabi Sushi Bar

Wasabi Sushi Bar is a popular sushi restaurant located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The restaurant offers a wide variety of sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and other Japanese dishes, all made with the freshest ingredients.

One of the standout features of Wasabi Sushi Bar is its sushi menu. The restaurant offers a wide range of traditional and specialty sushi rolls, including classics like the California Roll and the Spicy Tuna Roll, as well as more unique options like the Mango Tango Roll and the Cowboy Roll. They also offer nigiri and sashimi options, as well as vegetarian rolls for those who don't eat meat.

In addition to sushi, Wasabi Sushi Bar offers a range of other Japanese dishes, including bento boxes, tempura, and hibachi-style meals. They also have a selection of appetizers, salads, and desserts to choose from.

The atmosphere at Wasabi Sushi Bar is modern and stylish, with sleek decor and a welcoming ambiance. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating options, and the staff is friendly and attentive, providing excellent customer service.

Overall, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a great choice for anyone looking for delicious sushi in Fort Smith. With its extensive menu, fresh ingredients, and inviting atmosphere, it's no wonder that the restaurant has become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Whether you're a sushi lover or simply looking to try something new, Wasabi Sushi Bar is definitely worth a visit.

Ninja Japanese Express

Ninja Japanese Express is a casual Japanese restaurant located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. As the name suggests, the restaurant offers a quick and convenient dining experience, with a focus on fresh and flavorful food.

One of the standout features of Ninja Japanese Express is its menu, which offers a range of Japanese favorites, including sushi rolls, bento boxes, udon noodle bowls, and teriyaki dishes. The sushi rolls are particularly popular, with options like the Spider Roll, Rainbow Roll, and Dragon Roll, as well as classic options like the California Roll and Philadelphia Roll.

Another great feature of Ninja Japanese Express is its affordability. The restaurant offers generous portions at reasonable prices, making it a great option for budget-conscious diners. They also offer a variety of specials and deals, such as a lunch special that includes a sushi roll, soup, and salad for a great price.

The atmosphere at Ninja Japanese Express is casual and welcoming, with a focus on speed and efficiency. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating options, as well as takeout and delivery services for those who prefer to dine at home.

Overall, Ninja Japanese Express is a great choice for anyone looking for tasty Japanese food in a casual and convenient setting. With its affordable prices, generous portions, and delicious menu options, it's no wonder that the restaurant has become a local favorite in Fort Smith. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a satisfying dinner, Ninja Japanese Express is definitely worth a try.

In conclusion, Fort Smith has several excellent sushi restaurants that are worth checking out. Whether you're in the mood for traditional sushi rolls or unique and creative creations, you're sure to find something that satisfies your sushi cravings. So go ahead and roll into these restaurants to savor the flavors of sushi in Fort Smith!

