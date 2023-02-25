Fort Smith, AR

Exploring Authentic Chinese Cuisine in Fort Smith, AR: A Culinary Adventure

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5p7h_0kz6T19A00
Photo byPhoto by Prince Photos on Pexels

Fort Smith, AR is a great destination for foodies who enjoy Chinese cuisine. From traditional dishes like General Tso's chicken and Kung Pao shrimp to lesser-known delicacies like hot pot and steamed dumplings, there is a wide variety of authentic Chinese restaurants in Fort Smith.

Many of these establishments offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery options, making it easy for both locals and visitors to enjoy delicious Chinese food whenever they crave it. Whether you're in the mood for spicy Sichuan cuisine or savory Cantonese-style dishes, you're sure to find a restaurant in Fort Smith that satisfies your taste buds.

Taipei Chinese Restaurant

2320 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Taipei Chinese RestaurantTaipei Chinese Restaurant is a popular destination for lovers of authentic Chinese food in Fort Smith, AR. This restaurant offers an extensive menu that includes a wide variety of dishes ranging from classic stir-fries and soups to unique and flavorful entrees like garlic frog legs and Taiwanese-style fried chicken.

Many customers praise Taipei's high-quality ingredients, generous portions, and attentive service. The restaurant's modern decor and relaxed atmosphere make it a great spot for family dinners, casual date nights, or lunch with coworkers. Overall, Taipei Chinese Restaurant is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience delicious and authentic Chinese cuisine in Fort Smith.

China City

5121 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

China City is a well-known Chinese restaurant located in Fort Smith, AR that has been serving the community for many years. The restaurant offers an extensive menu that features all of the classic Chinese dishes that people know and love, such as General Tso's chicken, Mongolian beef, and sweet and sour pork.

China City is also known for its generous portions, affordable prices, and fast and friendly service. The restaurant has a casual atmosphere and can accommodate both small and large groups. In addition, China City offers both dine-in and takeout options, so customers can enjoy their delicious Chinese cuisine in the comfort of their own home. Overall, China City is a great option for anyone looking for delicious and affordable Chinese food in Fort Smith.

Hong Kong Restaurant

500 N Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Hong Kong Restaurant is a longstanding Chinese eatery in Fort Smith, AR that has been serving the community for over 30 years. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Chinese dishes, including classic favorites like fried rice, lo mein, and egg rolls, as well as specialty dishes like Peking duck and seafood hot pot. Hong Kong Restaurant is known for its generous portions, reasonable prices, and friendly service.

The restaurant has a casual atmosphere and can accommodate both small and large groups. It also offers takeout and delivery options for customers who want to enjoy their delicious Chinese cuisine at home. Overall, Hong Kong Restaurant is a great choice for anyone looking for authentic and tasty Chinese food in Fort Smith.

Asian Bistro

2503 Market Trce, Fort Smith, AR 72908

Asian Bistro is a popular Chinese and Japanese restaurant located in Fort Smith, AR. The restaurant offers a diverse menu that includes traditional Chinese dishes like General Tso's chicken and Mongolian beef, as well as Japanese favorites like sushi rolls and bento boxes. Asian Bistro is known for its high-quality ingredients, generous portions, and attentive service.

The restaurant's modern and elegant decor creates a relaxing atmosphere, making it a great spot for date nights, business meetings, or family dinners. Additionally, Asian Bistro offers both dine-in and takeout options, so customers can enjoy their favorite dishes however they prefer. Overall, Asian Bistro is a must-visit for anyone looking for delicious Chinese and Japanese cuisine in Fort Smith.

Shogun Peking Palace

5819 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Shogun Peking Palace is a Chinese and Japanese restaurant located in Fort Smith, AR that offers a unique dining experience. The restaurant features a teppanyaki-style grill where skilled chefs prepare dishes like steak, shrimp, and chicken in front of diners, entertaining them with their impressive culinary skills. In addition to the teppanyaki grill, Shogun Peking Palace offers a diverse menu that includes classic Chinese and Japanese dishes like sushi rolls, fried rice, and lo mein.

The restaurant's modern and elegant decor creates a sophisticated atmosphere, making it a great spot for special occasions or romantic date nights. Additionally, Shogun Peking Palace offers both dine-in and takeout options, so customers can enjoy their favorite dishes however they prefer. Overall, Shogun Peking Palace is a must-visit for anyone looking for delicious Chinese and Japanese cuisine with a unique twist in Fort Smith.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Smith# Local# Food# Chinese# Dining

Comments / 2

Published by

Published author & business owner who enjoys exploring local travel destinations.

Fort Smith, AR
4K followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Fort Smith, AR

Twirl your Fork in Fort Smith: The Best Spaghetti Spots in Town!

Who doesn't love great tasting spaghetti? There's something about the perfect blend of pasta, sauce, and toppings that can make your taste buds sing. When you're on the hunt for great tasting spaghetti, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Sandwich Heaven: Exploring the Most Delicious Sandwiches in Fort Smith!

There's something undeniably satisfying about a really good sandwich. From the first bite to the last, a well-made sandwich can hit all the right notes - savory, salty, sweet, and spicy - all in one delicious package. And with so many options out there, from classic deli sandwiches to creative and unique creations, there's always something new and exciting to try.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Spice Up Your Life: A Guide to the Tasty Taco Scene in Fort Smith!

If you're on the hunt for some delicious tacos for your next date night, then you're in luck, amigo! Tacos are the perfect casual yet delicious food for a fun and low-key evening out. But where do you even begin to look for the best tacos in town? Fear not, my friend, because I've got some tips to help you find the perfect spot.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Iconic Taipei Chinese Restaurant in Fort Smith Bids Farewell After 30 Years of Serving the Community

After three decades of serving delicious Chinese cuisine to the people of Fort Smith, Arkansas, the iconic Taipei Chinese Restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently. The restaurant, which has been a beloved fixture of the local community, has been a go-to destination for both locals and visitors alike.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Savoring Italy in Fort Smith: A Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants

Fort Smith, Arkansas, is home to a diverse range of restaurants, including a number of excellent Italian eateries. From classic pasta dishes to wood-fired pizzas and fresh seafood, these Italian restaurants offer something for every palate. Here are some of the best Italian restaurants in Fort Smith.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Exploring the Flavorful World of Thai Cuisine in Fort Smith

Fort Smith, Arkansas is known for its diverse food scene, and Thai cuisine is no exception. From spicy curries to aromatic noodle dishes, the flavors of Thailand are alive and well in this city. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Thai food options available in Fort Smith, and some of the best restaurants to visit.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Rollin' in Flavor: A Guide to Savoring Sushi in Fort Smith

If you're a sushi lover in Fort Smith, Arkansas, you're in luck! The city is home to several excellent sushi restaurants, each with their own unique take on this Japanese delicacy. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the best sushi restaurants in Fort Smith.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Hooked on Flavor: Exploring the Best Catfish Restaurants in Fort Smith

Fort Smith, Arkansas is a city steeped in history and tradition, with a thriving culinary scene to match. One food that has become synonymous with the region is catfish. Whether you're a lifelong resident or just passing through, there are several local catfish spots that are not to be missed. From hole-in-the-wall diners to upscale seafood restaurants, here are some of the best catfish spots in Fort Smith.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Clucking Good Time: Exploring the Best Places for Chicken in Fort Smith, Arkansas

Fort Smith, Arkansas is a city that prides itself on its local culture and cuisine. One of the most beloved aspects of the city's dining scene is the abundance of family-owned restaurants, particularly those specializing in chicken dishes. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the top family-owned chicken restaurants in Fort Smith, and what sets them apart.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Discovering Hidden Treasures: A Guide to Thrift Shopping in Fort Smith, Arkansas

Thrift shopping has become increasingly popular in recent years, offering an affordable and sustainable way to shop for clothing, accessories, and home goods. Thrift stores are filled with unique and one-of-a-kind items that can't be found in traditional retail stores, making it an exciting and rewarding experience for those who love to hunt for hidden treasures. Not only does thrift shopping help individuals save money, but it also helps reduce waste by giving gently used items a second life.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Donut Delights: A Guide to the Best Donuts in Fort Smith, AR

Finding a great donut shop can be a delightful experience for those with a sweet tooth. The search may involve exploring different neighborhoods or relying on recommendations from friends and family. A great donut shop should offer a variety of flavors and textures, ranging from classic glazed to creative and unique combinations. It's important that the donuts are fresh, fluffy, and made with quality ingredients.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Fall-off-the-Bone Goodness: The Best Ribs in Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith, AR is a great destination for foodies who are looking for mouth-watering and tender ribs. From traditional barbecue joints to upscale restaurants, there are a variety of options for people to choose from. Ribs in Fort Smith are usually slow-cooked until they are tender and juicy, with a smoky and flavorful taste.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Pizza Paradise: Where to Find the Best Pizza in Fort Smith, Arkansas

Delicious pizza is a true culinary masterpiece that can satisfy any craving. The aroma of a freshly baked pizza with a crispy golden crust, perfectly melted cheese, and mouth-watering toppings is enough to make anyone's mouth water. The combination of flavors in a delicious pizza can range from savory meats and vegetables to sweet and tangy sauces, making it a versatile dish that can be enjoyed by people with various tastes.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Burgers Galore: The Best Burger Joints in Fort Smith, Arkansas

There is nothing better than a great hamburger, and Fort Smith has plenty of awesome burger joints to choose from. I've learned to realize that you can't go wrong with the selection of excellent places that we've got here in town. But narrowing down your selection isn't easy, especially when there are so many great places to choose from. So I wanted to illustrate some of my personal favorite spots to stop and grab a great burger here in town.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Cozy & Upscale Spots For a Fancy Date Night In Fort Smith

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most diverse and wonderful communities to live in. Perhaps the thing that stands out the most about living here in the River Valley is the abundance of great restaurants that we have to choose from. I always enjoy going on a nice date in town here, because there are so many great places to choose from. Below are some of my favorite spots where you can have a cozy and upscale date.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room

Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?

The restaurant scene in Fort Smith is constantly changing, which is both good and bad. Because you find places that you truly enjoy frequenting only to have them close. Bob & Wanda's Wagon Wheel Cafe has been a Towson Avenue institution for over a decade. But the restaurant fell on hard times and the original owners let it go.

Read full story
8 comments
Fort Smith, AR

3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort Smith

Fort Smith, Arkansas isn't the first place to think of a great jogging destination. But Fort Smith is home to some of the most beautiful jogging trails in the state. The city is well laid out, with plenty of destinations, and that's what makes it special. Whether you want to go by the riverfront, in a downtown setting, or in a quiet park, Fort Smith is sure to have a jogging trail that you like.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive In

Fort Smith is one of the oldest and most vibrant cities in the state of Arkansas, which is why I enjoy living here. But there is an especially unique vibe when it comes to the culinary scene in town. Some of the restaurants have been in business for over fifty years. With that plethora of time and experience the food and recipes have been perfected over decades of experience.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy