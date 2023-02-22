Cozy & Upscale Spots For a Fancy Date Night In Fort Smith

Photo by Photo by Andie Venzl on Pexels

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most diverse and wonderful communities to live in. Perhaps the thing that stands out the most about living here in the River Valley is the abundance of great restaurants that we have to choose from. I always enjoy going on a nice date in town here, because there are so many great places to choose from. Below are some of my favorite spots where you can have a cozy and upscale date.

The Ritalto Restaurant

720 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 (479) 769-2406

The Rialto Restaurant is a historic dining establishment located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The restaurant is housed in a building dating back to the early 1900s and was originally a theater. The Rialto was opened as a restaurant in 1951, and has since become a beloved institution in Fort Smith. The menu at the Rialto features classic American and Italian dishes, including steak, seafood, and pasta, as well as various appetizers, salads, and sides.

The restaurant is known for its elegant atmosphere, with crystal chandeliers, white tablecloths, and a pianist who plays during dinner service. The Rialto has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in Arkansas and has received numerous awards for its food, service, and ambiance. It continues to be a popular destination for locals and visitors alike looking for a fine dining experience in a historic setting.

21 West End

21 N 2nd St, Fort Smith, AR 72901 (479) 434-4213

21 West End is a dining and entertainment complex located in downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas. The complex features several restaurants, including an upscale steakhouse, a sushi bar, and a casual eatery serving burgers and sandwiches. The complex also includes a rooftop bar and lounge with panoramic views of the city skyline. The interior of 21 West End has a modern and stylish design, with sleek decor, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light.

The complex is a popular destination for locals and visitors looking for a trendy and upscale dining experience or a night out with friends. In addition to its restaurants and rooftop bar, 21 West End also hosts live music performances, art shows, and other events throughout the year, making it a hub of culture and entertainment in Fort Smith.

Revel Restaurant and Bar

9201 RA Young Jr Dr Ft, Smith, AR 72916 (479) 274-2074

Revel is a popular restaurant and event space located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The establishment features a menu of American cuisine, with a focus on locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant has a modern and stylish interior, with a spacious dining area, a cozy lounge, and an outdoor patio. Revel is known for its exceptional service and welcoming atmosphere, making it a popular spot for everything from casual dinners to special events.

In addition to its restaurant services, the establishment also offers catering and event planning services, making it a convenient choice for those looking to host a private event. With its delicious food, stylish atmosphere, and versatile event space, Revel has become a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike.

Rolando's Restaurante

917 N A St, Fort Smith, AR 72901 (479) 573-0404

Rolando's Restaurante is a popular dining destination located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, that offers a unique fusion of Latin American and American cuisine. The restaurant features a menu that includes traditional dishes from Cuba, Argentina, and Peru, as well as classic American fare. Some of the most popular dishes at Rolando's Restaurante include their ceviche, empanadas, and churrasco steak.

The establishment has a warm and inviting atmosphere, with colorful decor and friendly staff that make you feel at home. Rolando's Restaurante also has a great selection of cocktails and wines, making it a great place for a night out with friends or a special occasion. Whether you're looking for a delicious meal with a Latin American twist or a fun and lively atmosphere, Rolando's Restaurante is a great choice in Fort Smith.