What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room

Cameron Eittreim

Photo by pascal claivaz on Pexels

Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.

You see, Neumeier's Rib Room is the piece of culture downtown Fort Smith needs, and it's the perfect casual date spot in every way. I love to find the beauty and entertainment in the places I live, and you don't always have to travel far away to have a good time. Take a Friday night going to the rib room for instance, everything about this jazzy spot is great.

How do you explain a trip to the rib room? Well, of course, the food is amazing, and I will get to that. But the live entertainment is also great, and it adds to the experience you just don't find anywhere else. The menu has all kinds of barbecue, but of course the focus here is ribs, and the Rib Room has a long history in Fort Smith.

Dating all the way back to 1988, the restaurant was founded by the same people who brought us Papa's Pub and pizzeria downtown. They love to build restaurants with an inviting atmosphere, and they are part of the reason the downtown area has experienced a resurgence. But of course, we're here to talk about the food, and it's delicious.

Neumeier's has been home to many famous musical acts, including Ted Nugent. The restaurant as it sits today was remodeled in 2008. And it has continued to be a centerfold for the downtown area in Fort Smith. The outdoor patio is designed around entertainment, and you'll feel like you are in one of the hippiest places in town.

If you've been wanting to try some of the best barbecue around, then you can't go wrong at the Rib Room. There is so much to like here, with the excellent culture and the variety to the menu.

