New Big Lots Store Coming To Sallisaw And The Cities Growth Continues

Photo by Photo Credit: Loopnet

Sallisaw, Oklahoma is experiencing a boom period right now. With new businesses coming to the area yearly there is always something new to see and do. More recently it was announced that Big Lots is coming to the Eastgate shopping center located at 2000 Cherokee Avenue. As of this writing the beautiful new Big Lots store is nearing completion.

The beige and white paint can be seen on the exterior of the building now. There is no denying that the new store is going to bring a breath of fresh air to the area. Big Lots is a retailer that sells all kinds of household clothing, electronics, and even apparel. The Eastgate shopping center has seen a resurgence in the last year.

The new CSLLC call center has made the shopping center home, and Mr. Waynes Billiards is another notable spot. Big Lots will offer Sallisaw residents more variety in their shopping experience. The great thing about the store is that it's located on the opposite side of town then Walmart is. The Eastgate shopping center has fallen into decay over the past decade so it will be nice to see some life over here again.

In addition to the new Sherry's Farmhouse Kitchen located down the street from the new Big Lots, there is a wonderful new resurgence happening on this side of town. Residents who've been looking for a new shopping experience will be able to check out all of the great deals that Big Lots has to offer consumers.

The new location is slated to open up in the Spring of 2023.