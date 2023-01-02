This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

Photo by Cameron Eittreim / Author

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.

I felt like the restaurant did a decent business, it was located in a prime spot on rogers ave. The food was a bit on the pricier side but it was alright for the amount and quality that you got. Poke bowls originate out of Hawaii and there aren't a lot of restaurants that specialize in making them. Most traditional sushi restaurants don't make these. So when I saw that YW Poke was closed I was in shock because the food was excellent and the place always seemed busy.

As far as a sushi rice bowl goes you are probably going to be out of luck in Fort Smith. But the new restaurant that opened in the Neighborhood Market plaza on Rogers does offer rice bowls. Saga has been making waves in the area with its fresh sushi and Asian cuisine. They too offer a rice bowl selection in addition to ramen.

If you've never thought about ordering Ramen you are in for a treat. But let's focus on what I came here to try and that's the rice bowl. So there is fresh sushi that's offered here so it's no surprise that you can get a rice bowl. Albeit not the same as a traditional poke, it was close enough for me. I got the bulgogi rice bowl and the flavor was exceptional.

The beef was very high quality and the bowl was bursting with flavor. But it wasn't so overpowering that you couldn't enjoy the rest of the meal. The rice was cooked to perfection with just the right amount of fluff to it. Sure, this isn't a poke bowl but if you still want to enjoy a rice bowl then I recommend checking this place out.

The rest of the sushi menu is pretty small and focused, but that works for me. Because the sushi that they do make here is top-notch. The salmon takati is affordable and I recommend that as a starting point if you haven't had any other sushi here. The atmosphere of the restaurant is welcoming and the prices are more than affordable enough to enjoy.

When it comes to experiencing delicious Asian cuisine in Fort Smith the loss of YW Poke is going to leave a dent. But there are wonderful places like Saga that still offer delicious food that is comparable in price and quality.