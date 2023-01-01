Fort Smith, AR

I Never Thought I'd Enjoy Bundt Cake So Much

Cameron Eittreim

The bundt cake is the unsung hero of the desert world. I mean, there is something so satisfying about a good bundt cake. With the right texture and frosting, a bundt cake is a treat that will satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. Which is why I was so excited when I saw that Fort Smith has a new bundt cake shop tucked in right next to Best Buy at the Prominade.

So Nothing Bundt Cakes is a chain, but that's not as bad as you'd think, because each location has their own specialty and unique bakers. When I went to this location, I dealt with Julia, and she was knowledgeable and friendly. You could tell right away that she enjoyed what she does for a living, and that always makes a difference in the quality of the baked goods.

The selection is inspiring, but the thing that caught my eye the most were the mini bundt cakes. If you've never seen or had a mini bundt cake before, you are in for a treat. The flavor is delicious, and the delicate design that goes into every cake is beyond the imagination. Likewise, you can get custom bundt cakes ordered.

The white chocolate raspberry was a delicious cake offered in traditional and birthday cake style. The cake itself was extremely moist, and the pieces of fruit inside it were delicious. The selection of cakes is diverse, and you can also order a custom cake. You can also get a set of bundt cakes or a large batch for a party.

If you enjoy entertaining, there is nothing better than being able to entertain with these delicious bundt cakes. The menu is well laid out, and there are specialties that you can choose from, such as the carrot cakes. I have to hand it to the bakers here, because the carrot cake is some of the best I've ever had.

The amount of art and skill that goes into these bundt cakes makes the whole experience satisfactory. The fact that the location is tucked right in between the shopping center also makes it convenient. You can also call in and order, or just do it online and for pickup. There are many great bakeries in the Fort Smith area, but very few offer bundt cakes exclusively.

I've had a great time enjoying all the variety Nothing Bundt Cakes has to offer, and I think they will make an interesting addition to the Fort Smith community. You can never go wrong when you are enjoying tasting confections, and the tasty things coming out of this bakery are well worth indulging in.

