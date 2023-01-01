A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now

Photo by Photo by Kei Scampa on Pexels

As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.

The menu at Landry's is one of the most diverse in Fort Smith, and with good reason. Soul food is one of the most delicious cuisines you'll ever eat. New Orleans style soul food especially has a taste and texture that you won't find in other cultures. And it's that unique cajun spice that drives patrons from far and wide to experience.

But it wasn't just the food that made Landry's different, it was the atmosphere, the live music, and the friendly staff. It wasn't that Landry's was just a place to eat, but a part of downtown community that we're all going to sorely miss. So before it's closed for good, there are quite a few dishes that I recommend trying.

On my most recent trip to Landry's, I wanted something simple for lunchtime, so I went with the Seafood Gumbo. The great thing about Gumbo is that it's the perfect dish to have on a cold winter day, like we've had recently. The flavor of the roux was the thing that caught my attention the most, because it was the perfect blend of salt and spice.

Obviously, with Gumbo, the shrimp is one of the most important aspects, and there was no shortage of shrimp in my bowl. But not only was there a great selection of shrimp, it was also incredibly fresh and packed with flavor. Another important aspect of a delicious bowl of gumbo is the rice, and the rice at Landry's is always piping hot and incredibly fluffy.

Another delicious dish that you'll only find at Landry's is the Crawfish Etoufee. Now this cajun sensation is not something that you'll find often at restaurants out here. Which is why it's such a treat to have it at Landry's. The dish is made up of fresh crawfish, rice and other seasons, and blended together in a wholesome mixture.

If you want to experience fresh New Orleans seafood boiled to perfection, then you've got to try the 2 Person Boiler. Landry's is the only place where you will find this, and the selection of 2 cluster snow crab legs, 8 stone crab claws, 20 boiled shrimp; 2 lbs. boiled crawfish, andouille sausage, corn & potatoes is simply delicious.

If you just need something in a pinch, one of my favorite quickies over here is the blackened sausage. I don't know how they get such a wonderful amount of flavor out of a single sausage, but they do. There have been so many times that I'd pass one of the hot dog carts to have this delicious piece of sausage on my lunch break.

Traditionally speaking, I will miss the seafood pasta, and for a great all around dish, you can't go wrong with this. The menu has so many options to choose from, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the delicious fried catfish. Obviously, most people come here to experience the fresh catfish, and it's truly some of the best in Fort Smith.

Whenever you go to Landry's, it's an experience like no other, and the restaurant has definitely been an integral part of the community. We will miss the wonderful food and memories that Landry's has brought us for so long. I remember when I moved here in 2016, Landry's was one of the first places I wanted to try.

The distinct blend of good old fashioned cajun cuisine, coupled with the family friendly atmosphere, make Landry a tough spot to beat. I wholeheartedly recommend that we all visit Landry's as much as possible before they close, so we can show this great establishment how grateful we are for them.