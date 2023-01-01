Fort Smith, AR

A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAMTY_0jziOcaJ00
Photo byPhoto by Kei Scampa on Pexels

As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.

The menu at Landry's is one of the most diverse in Fort Smith, and with good reason. Soul food is one of the most delicious cuisines you'll ever eat. New Orleans style soul food especially has a taste and texture that you won't find in other cultures. And it's that unique cajun spice that drives patrons from far and wide to experience.

But it wasn't just the food that made Landry's different, it was the atmosphere, the live music, and the friendly staff. It wasn't that Landry's was just a place to eat, but a part of downtown community that we're all going to sorely miss. So before it's closed for good, there are quite a few dishes that I recommend trying.

On my most recent trip to Landry's, I wanted something simple for lunchtime, so I went with the Seafood Gumbo. The great thing about Gumbo is that it's the perfect dish to have on a cold winter day, like we've had recently. The flavor of the roux was the thing that caught my attention the most, because it was the perfect blend of salt and spice.

Obviously, with Gumbo, the shrimp is one of the most important aspects, and there was no shortage of shrimp in my bowl. But not only was there a great selection of shrimp, it was also incredibly fresh and packed with flavor. Another important aspect of a delicious bowl of gumbo is the rice, and the rice at Landry's is always piping hot and incredibly fluffy.

Another delicious dish that you'll only find at Landry's is the Crawfish Etoufee. Now this cajun sensation is not something that you'll find often at restaurants out here. Which is why it's such a treat to have it at Landry's. The dish is made up of fresh crawfish, rice and other seasons, and blended together in a wholesome mixture.

If you want to experience fresh New Orleans seafood boiled to perfection, then you've got to try the 2 Person Boiler. Landry's is the only place where you will find this, and the selection of 2 cluster snow crab legs, 8 stone crab claws, 20 boiled shrimp; 2 lbs. boiled crawfish, andouille sausage, corn & potatoes is simply delicious.

If you just need something in a pinch, one of my favorite quickies over here is the blackened sausage. I don't know how they get such a wonderful amount of flavor out of a single sausage, but they do. There have been so many times that I'd pass one of the hot dog carts to have this delicious piece of sausage on my lunch break.

Traditionally speaking, I will miss the seafood pasta, and for a great all around dish, you can't go wrong with this. The menu has so many options to choose from, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the delicious fried catfish. Obviously, most people come here to experience the fresh catfish, and it's truly some of the best in Fort Smith.

Whenever you go to Landry's, it's an experience like no other, and the restaurant has definitely been an integral part of the community. We will miss the wonderful food and memories that Landry's has brought us for so long. I remember when I moved here in 2016, Landry's was one of the first places I wanted to try.

The distinct blend of good old fashioned cajun cuisine, coupled with the family friendly atmosphere, make Landry a tough spot to beat. I wholeheartedly recommend that we all visit Landry's as much as possible before they close, so we can show this great establishment how grateful we are for them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Smith# Cajun# Cuisine# Soul Food# Landrys

Comments / 2

Published by

Published author & business owner who enjoys exploring local travel destinations.

Fort Smith, AR
4356 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Sallisaw, OK

New Big Lots Store Coming To Sallisaw And The Cities Growth Continues

Sallisaw, Oklahoma is experiencing a boom period right now. With new businesses coming to the area yearly there is always something new to see and do. More recently it was announced that Big Lots is coming to the Eastgate shopping center located at 2000 Cherokee Avenue. As of this writing the beautiful new Big Lots store is nearing completion.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

I Never Thought I'd Enjoy Bundt Cake So Much

The bundt cake is the unsung hero of the desert world. I mean, there is something so satisfying about a good bundt cake. With the right texture and frosting, a bundt cake is a treat that will satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. Which is why I was so excited when I saw that Fort Smith has a new bundt cake shop tucked in right next to Best Buy at the Prominade.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited

One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast is the most important meal in your daily routine. But in today's world, many of us are so busy getting the kids to school and working on time that we just don't eat a good breakfast. That means you are rushing to the nearest fast food place for a quick bite to eat in the morning, or you are over paying for coffee and a Danish.

Read full story
6 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.

Read full story
1 comments

Garlic, Mushroom & Cauliflower Skillet: Simple Dinner Ideas

Garlic Mushrooms Cauliflower Skillet Photo Credit: Pinterest. I have a few dinner dishes that I keep in rotation, and one of them is this great mushroom skillet recipe that I found courtesy of Eatwell 101. Being a busy dad means I always plan different activities for the boys to do. Dinner time is not always cut and dry, and sometimes it helps to have a one pot style dish that I can make in a hurry.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Remember moms smothered pork chops waiting for you on the dinner table? Well, you might not always feel like cooking, but pork chops are a versatile meat that can go with many dishes. Whether it's classic American cuisine, Asian fusion, or even Italian, you can't go wrong with a good tasting pork chop.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.

Read full story
10 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Bakeries are the foundation that make life fun to enjoy, and nothing is better than a fresh baked cake. Whether you enjoy chocolate cake, white chocolate or German chocolate, there are so many cake choices available. Then you have the individual bakers who create their own special styles of cake that take the flavor to a whole new level.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.

Read full story
19 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There is so much to see and do in Fort Smith, but one of the best things about living in this city is the abundance of great restaurants to choose from. There is definitely a culinary resurgence in Fort Smith, and there is always a new place to go and explore. Burgers are still one of the most popular food items, and something that you can enjoy no matter what the season.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Smith, AR

These Shrimp Are Taking Flavor To The Next Level

Shrimp are some of the most delicious seafood that you can have. The fresh taste goes well with just about anything, which is why they are popular. I enjoy eating shrimp cocktail, shrimp pasta, and almost every other recipe that involves shrimp. One of the great joys about living in Fort Smith is that we have many shrimp related options to choose from.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?

Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?

It's that time of the year again, and that means that its time to explore some pumpkin patches. If there is one thing that makes Fall so wonderful its exploring the various pumpkin patches. The fall colors and the feeling of the years end coming to a close.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy