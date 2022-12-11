810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited

Photo by Photo by Matthias Zomer on Pexels

One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.

Our community is so vibrant and friendly, but one thing that we are lacking is family fun. Since the Grand Slam Fun Center closed in 2021, there has been a shortage of family fun. Sure, you've got Larry's Pizza and Chuck E Cheese, but that's about it. Nevertheless, I had the opportunity to meet with Erik Covitz of 810 Bowling to do a cleaning consultation, and I have been excited ever since!

This place is beautiful, and the sheer scope of things to do is almost endless. First things first, when you hear bowling and billiards, you probably think of an adult oriented place, but that's not true. 810 is literally the ultimate family destination, and I was floored to see all the great stuff it had to offer. The arcade floor is massive, with plenty of beautiful new machines to play.

This is great, because not every kid will be into bowling, so when mom and dad go have fun, the kids can play the arcade. But the bowling alley is also a massive undertaking. I couldn't believe this building was that big inside, because from the outside of the location, you'd never know that it was this huge inside.

What makes 810 Bowling & Billiards special is the emphasis on the experience. There are different sections that you can choose from, and all the seating is comfortable. You can reserve a VIP area for parties and get together and I guarantee you won't find a better experience. Because another thing that 810 Bowling does right is offer delicious food.

You won't find the same type of boring old party or bar food here. The menu is diverse, with plenty of options to choose from. The menu here is incredible, and even if you never play a single game and just go for the food, you will be impressed. I honestly think 810 Bowling has one of the most diverse menus in the restaurant business, and the food tastes so darn good.

I had the pleasure of trying the Rosemary Parmesan Fries on a business trip to Houston, where there is an existing 810 Franchise. The fries are made with truffle oil, and I've never had fries that taste this fresh, but there is still a good crunch to them. The parmesan cheese scattered over the top is just the finishing touch that takes the flavor to the next level.

For something a little out of the ordinary I recommend the Cuban Quesadilla. The taste of the fresh pulled pork, combined with the flavor of the fresh cilantro rice and lime, was like music to my taste buds. I love questions, but let's be honest, not everyone knows how to make one correctly. My kids loved the cheeseburger sliders.

Perhaps the thing that I love about 810 Bowling & Billiards is the unique atmosphere it offers. There are a selection of board games that you can choose from to play when you are sitting with your family. If you want to sit at the bar and watch a sports game, you can do that on one of the beautiful big screen televisions.

810 Bowling & Billiards is scheduled to open this month, and I think that it's going to be the go-to family destination in Fort Smith. There is so much to do, and the food is so high quality that you can't go wrong by stopping here. Hope to see you all there!

Location: 5609 Rogers Ave, Suite F, Fort Smith, AR, United States, Arkansas