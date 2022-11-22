Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Photo by Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

Breakfast is the most important meal in your daily routine. But in today's world, many of us are so busy getting the kids to school and working on time that we just don't eat a good breakfast. That means you are rushing to the nearest fast food place for a quick bite to eat in the morning, or you are over paying for coffee and a Danish.

A breakfast burrito is the perfect option for a quick morning, because it has a lot of substance and nourishment packed into one thing. Just about every fast food restaurant serves some type of breakfast burrito, but I wanted to do deeper and see what I could find. There are a few places that I've found in Fort Smith that serve an above average breakfast burrito.

El Super Taco has become my newest and most favorite spot to grab a breakfast burrito. This place is probably one of the most well known Mexican food spots in Fort Smith. The quality of the food and the speed of services are the two things that set the place apart. The selection of burritos is diverse, but the breakfast burritos are special.

The breakfast burrito can be had with many meat choices, and it's packed to the brim with food. You probably won't eat the entire breakfast burrito in a single helping. You might need to save it later. The quality of the ingredients makes all the difference in the world, and the breakfast burrito at El Super Taco is by far one of the best.

But if you don't want to settle for that one, the 5th Street Cafe has you covered. I'm always talking about the 5th Street Cafe, and that's because the food doesn't disappoint. The breakfast burrito is another one packed to the brim. The quality of the ingredients is one of the things that separate this from many other offerings.

The service is also very quick, and you can enjoy a wonderful cup of coffee or latte when you wait for your burrito. I've had a lot of great breakfast burritos in my time, but this is one of the best that you'll experience in the area. The quality of the ingredients and the speedy service will have you on your way quickly and with a full stomach.