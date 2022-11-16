Garlic, Mushroom & Cauliflower Skillet: Simple Dinner Ideas

I have a few dinner dishes that I keep in rotation, and one of them is this great mushroom skillet recipe that I found courtesy of Eatwell 101. Being a busy dad means I always plan different activities for the boys to do. Dinner time is not always cut and dry, and sometimes it helps to have a one pot style dish that I can make in a hurry.

Skillet dishes are a great way to have an excellent dinner all in one. Less clean up means you can spend more time with your kids doing school work or just enjoying dinner. The other great thing about skillet style dishes is that kids usually love them. The great blend of ingredients that go into this dish gives it a plethora of flavors.

You get the consistency of a mac and cheese dinner, but the added health benefits of vegetables. You can't go wrong with garlic and cauliflower, as they are both power foods. This dish can be made in less than an hour, and what I like to do is prepare it the night before. Like I said, it helps to have a quick and delicious dish that you can make in a pinch, which is why skillet dishes are so good.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (or ghee)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1 pound (500 g) mushrooms, cleaned

2 tablespoons low sodium vegetable stock

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions: