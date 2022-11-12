Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Bakeries are the foundation that make life fun to enjoy, and nothing is better than a fresh baked cake. Whether you enjoy chocolate cake, white chocolate or German chocolate, there are so many cake choices available. Then you have the individual bakers who create their own special styles of cake that take the flavor to a whole new level.

I've noticed that Fort Smith has experienced a resurgence in new artisan bakeries opening up. Which means there are more places than ever to find a delicious fresh baked cake. There are so many types of cakes, from regular round cakes to cup cakes. Finding the right bakery will definitely introduce you to a whole new world of pasty joy.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has just opened in the Phoenix Avenue Pavilion next to Best Buy. While this particular bakery is part of a large chain, they still take a small operation approach to baking. As soon as you walk into the bakery, the wonderful smell greets you of bundt cakes being baked. If you've ever looked at the bundt cakes, you will immediately see how cute they are.

Whether you are looking at the miniature ones or the full-size bundt cakes, there is something for anyone. The bundt cakes are great, but suppose you don't want a bundt cake? There are other bakeries that specialize in everything from pies to cheesecake. The next place I have in mind is Confectionately Yours, a staple of the Fort Smith community.

When it comes time to have a custom made cake or confection, you can't find a better place to get it done. The menu has all the ordinary things that you'd expect in a bakery, and then some special items that you wouldn't. And that's because the staff at Confectionately Yours does a lot of special requests and call-in orders.

But let's talk about the Oreo cupcakes, which are certainly at the top of my list when it comes to a great cupcake. The quality of the cake itself stands out, and the flavor is amazingly identical to eating an Oreo cookie. Many times when you have a special order item like this, the flavor is nothing like the thing it was based on.

There was a specific cake that crossed my attention when I walked into Confectionately Yours. It was in the display case, and they had baked it for a couple celebrating their 60th birthday. The cake was white, with white rose buds designed into the frosting. Just the amount of detail that went into this cake was amazing, and it shows how much these bakers take their art seriously.

The themed birthday cakes for children are worth taking a look at. The Batman cake had an amazing amount of detail. The bottom half was bright yellow, and the top half was black with a Batman mask at the top. The size of the cake was a lot smaller than other round cakes, but the sheer level of design separated it from the pack.

I got to see samples and photos from many of the previous birthday cakes they have designed, and they were impressive. Just the adorable styling of the birthday cakes alone makes this place worth going to if you want something different. A birthday is a special celebration, and if you want a cake that's unlike anything else, then you'll go here.

Finding a delicious cake with a great design can seem difficult, but Fort Smith has a wonderful bakery scene worth checking out.