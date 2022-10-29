Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WHyS_0irVIu3N00
Photo by Muffin Creatives on Pexels

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.

But what place has the best pizza in the area? And what constitutes a great piece of pizza? There are so many types to choose from, whether it's a Chicago style or the traditional New York thin crust style. No matter what your tastes are, there will be a specific piece of pizza that will fit your taste buds and style.

Larry's Pizza is the first place that comes to mind. I recently discovered it on an outing with my kids, and the flavor was exceptional. No matter where you go, every pizza place follows a general formula, but there is always something unique about each pizza. The most awesome thing about Larry's isn't just the food, it's the fact that this is a family run arcade.

If you grew up in the arcade era like I did, then you'll appreciate how nice of a touch this is. Sure, you could go somewhere like Chuck E Cheeses. But at Larry's, you get the great arcade experience and some deliciously prepared pizza. Now there is no certain type of pizza being served here, so don't go looking for New York or Chicago style.

But what you will find are excellent flavors served fresh to order. The Larry's Supreme is my go-to pizza when we take the kids here. Fresh bell peppers compliment the perfectly melted mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and olives. On top of all of that, the sauce is made in house, and it tastes delicious.

There are other menu items that are worth noting, such as the Kickin' Pepperoni pizza, which is made with fresh pepperoni and red bell peppers. If you've been looking for somewhere fun to take the kids for some pizza and games, you can't go wrong with Larry's.

Pizza Parlour is another great place that has been around Fort Smith for years. Don't let the simplistic name fool you, because the Pizza Parlour is a great family friendly place to eat. But let's not just focus on the history or the name, let's focus on the delicious flavor of the pizza. Because after all, that's the most important thing, right?

The Pizza Parlour Special is a combination pizza that uses many delicious fresh ingredients. The dough is one of my favorite parts of the pizza, because it is soft and fresh with lots of flavor. Nothing is worse than crunchy or dry pizza crust, and you won't get that when you come here.

Another unique offering is the cheeseburger pizza, and before you disregard it, you've got to give it a chance. The combination of hamburger, mustard and cheddar cheese is unique, especially on a pizza crust. There is nothing better than experiencing a brand new type of pizza, and the menu at the pizza parlor is diverse.

There are also many great sides to choose from. I have a fixation with the mozzarella sticks. They are packed with warm gooey cheese and always served piping hot, but the oven roasted wings are also worth checking out. If you want something different than the average bland chicken wings, then you can't go wrong.

These are just two of my favorite pizza places in Fort Smith, and neither of them ever disappoint. But there is so much variety to choose from when it comes to pizza in Fort Smith. We are blessed to have a wonderful culinary scene that just keeps getting better.

