These Shrimp Are Taking Flavor To The Next Level

Shrimp are some of the most delicious seafood that you can have. The fresh taste goes well with just about anything, which is why they are popular. I enjoy eating shrimp cocktail, shrimp pasta, and almost every other recipe that involves shrimp. One of the great joys about living in Fort Smith is that we have many shrimp related options to choose from.

For not being on the coast, we have better seafood options here than you'd think. I was recently craving shrimp, and I wanted to venture away from my normal spots. There are times when I like to switch it up when it comes to eating out. So naturally, I was excited when I found a place that was serving up some delicious shrimp options.

Fresh Start Seafood & Catering is operated out of a food truck, and the unique blue paint job with flames caught my attention. I read the reviews online ahead of time, and this place got rave reviews from everyone in the community. That pretty much solidified that I wanted to go here and see what they had to offer.

Boy was I caught off guard, because the seafood was much better than you'd ever expect. The quality of the food and the variety of the menu was outstanding. The menu was well laid out, and there are many items to choose from. The shrimp based ones showcase some of the best flavor I have ever had with shrimp, and as you know, shrimp itself is flavorless.

But the folks here know how to put together a unique plate well. The service is extremely fast, and there is always something new to choose from. I like the vibe coming off of this place, and the type of food they offer. The Shrimp Po Boy has such amazing flavor, and it's served piping hot to order.

I've eaten a lot of Po Boys before, but this is by far one of the best I have had. The Crawfish Basket is also a delicious lunch item that needs no introduction. The Crawfish are flavored to perfection with just the right amount of seasoning. Another thing that I appreciated about the Po Boy was that the correct bread was used, and it wasn't soggy.

There was just the right amount of juice and flavor to go around. You can tell they know how to season food here. It isn't overtly seasoned, and it isn't flavorless either. The right blend of seasoning makes all the difference in the world. The unique blend of flavors made a Po Boy that I don't think I would have experienced anywhere else.

But with that being said, there is one more plate if you just want to try a plethora of seafood, and that is the 3 Catfish and 4 Shrimp plates. The catfish pieces are fried to perfection, and they are nice and juicy, which is something that I appreciated. The delicious flavor packed together in the plate for make a seafood combination like no other.

If you are hungry during one of our famously cold Fort Smith Winter seasons, then this is a hardy lunch option for you. The experience at Fresh Start Seafood & Catering is something that I enjoyed and will return to. You can't go wrong with the level of service and quality that you get here.

If you've been craving fried seafood or shrimp and want to try something out of the ordinary, then I recommend giving this place a try. The food is delicious, and you can't go wrong with the quality for the price.