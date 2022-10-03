Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?

Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.

There is a trick to get the juiciest chicken every time, and only certain restaurants have been able to perfect it. There are all kinds of chicken based dishes that you can go for, whether it's a chicken alfredo pasta or baked chicken breast on top of rice. But no matter what type of chicken dish you go for, you want it to be succulent and juicy.

I often prefer a good piece of baked chicken over a piece of fried chicken. When you are working on building muscle and keeping good protein in your diet, there is nothing better. Which is how I stumbled into the Bricktown Brewery. I was not in the mood for fried chicken, but it smelled so good in here I decided to give it a try.

The plate I am referring to is the Brewery Chicken Fried Chicken. The dish was served alongside country gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. The portions were quite large considering the affordable price tag. But it was the skin that surprised me the most. The outside of the chicken had such a great flavor that I couldn't believe it.

The rest of the menu consists of traditional bar inspired favorites that you'd expect. There is a sort of part atmosphere here, so there are sharable plates to choose from. The Boom Boom Shrimp are delicious, served along side boom boom sauce and fries. The Bavarian Pretzel sticks are another favorite of mine, served with queso sauce, they are fresh and delicious.

I seldom think of pretzels as an appetizer when I got out to dinner, but they won me over with it. The Watonga Cheddar Curds are another special menu item. This is another option on the sharable plates menu, and you can't go wrong. The cheddar curds are amazingly fresh, and the ranch dressing is a nice touch.

If you don't feel like having a traditional plate, you can't go wrong with one of the bricktown burgers. The flavor of the bricktown burgers is amazing, and depending on which one you choose, you will get a fresh Angus patty. The Bleu Ribbon burger is probably my favorite, though. The sweet pepper bacon and frizzled onions make all the difference in the world.

The buffalo blue cheese sauce is a delicious touch on the top of the burger. I've always found that you can never go wrong with using blue cheese dressing on a burger. The combination of the flavors just pop so well that you can't go wrong. Burgerwise, if I had to choose a place to grab one, you can't go wrong with the Bricktown option.

But aside from the amazing food, I'd have to say the service is what made the experience the best. The waiters were attentive to our every need, the drinks were brought fast, and the food was served quickly. Now usually when food comes fast, you might think it was rushed through, but that isn't the case at all.

The food was piping hot, so hot that we had to wait a minute to dig in. And that's the quality I look for when I go out to eat. Obviously, dining out can be a bit tricky, and you could search forever to find the perfect piece of chicken breast. But I'd have to say the Bricktown Brewery has the complete package when it comes to a great dining choice.