Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?

It's that time of the year again, and that means that its time to explore some pumpkin patches. If there is one thing that makes Fall so wonderful its exploring the various pumpkin patches. The fall colors and the feeling of the years end coming to a close.

Obviously, there are quite a few pumpkin patches in Fort Smith and the surrounding areas. Finding these pumpkin patches is not hard, but which ones should you frequent first? There are a few of them that I have found wonderful experiences.

Flat Belly Farms is located at 12908 State Hwy 45, Fort Smith, AR 72916. There are a number of great things that you can get here and the first of which are the pumpkins. The pumpkins here come straight from the harvest and are generally very fresh.

There are so many sizes to choose from, and they are laid out in a cute formation and you can snap a lot of great photos here. The prices are also affordable, so you don't have to stress out on getting more than one great pumpkin.

Sharum's Garden Center also has a great pumpkin patch that they setup every year as well. The pumpkins are equally impressive with lots of color and size to choose from. When it comes to going to a pumpkin patch, you want to come across the large ones.

That's why I like coming to Sharum's Garden Center because they have everything from the smallest pumpkins to the largest ones. If you want to make this season a special time, then you will want to visit either of these pumpkin patches.

It's that time of the year again, where you get all kinds of great photos and have a lot of fun. Visiting a local pumpkin patch is not your average thing to do. You'll be able to make memories and have a blast doing it.